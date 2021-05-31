SIU Baseball | Culture, confidence fuel Salukis' rise to Valley contender

Eleven different pitchers won at least one game on the mound, which allowed SIU to win or split its last four weekend series of the season. Offensively, the Salukis doubled up their opponents 26 times in 60 games. Heading into the MVC Tournament, which returned to Carbondale for the first time since 1986, SIU had eight wins against teams in the top 55 of the RPI in 11 games.

"From the group getting together in August, and all the things that they had to go through, with protocols from working from early fall until now, and it's as special of a group as I've ever been around as a baseball team," Rhodes said. "I don't think that they could have done any more. When we asked them to dedicate their lives to being the best college baseball players that they could be, I think they were as dedicated and as willing to work as a group I've ever seen. We couldn't have asked them to do any more. Them winning 40 games is not a fluke. It's because of all the time, and effort, and energy, that they put into the season."