SIU Baseball | Culture, confidence fuel Salukis' rise to Valley contender

CARBONDALE — SIU's baseball team closed the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season with five straight wins, and found a way to keep the momentum in 2021.
The Salukis had the best start in school history (14-0) and the second-longest winning streak ever (19 in a row) when they fell 7-3 to Evansville in the last game of a four-game conference series. It turned out to be the beginning of the program's first 40-win season since 1990 and their fourth winning record in the last 10 years. By the time it ended Monday morning, when SIU (40-20) was left out of the NCAA field of 64 teams, it showed just how far the program came under new coach Lance Rhodes.
"Coming into the year in August, we didn't really know how the year was going to go because of COVID and everything," said third baseman Ian Walters, a preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference pick who hit .262 in 60 starts with 40 RBIs. "All the setbacks, and not being able to be in practice as a group and not being able to be in the locker room and get that locker room atmosphere, this team was so special from the beginning. We meshed immediately and we got very close. I love all these guys and I wouldn't trade 'em for the world."
SIU was largely offensive in Rhodes' first full season (the team went 12-6 in 2020), hitting a school-record 84 home runs and scoring 442 runs, the second-most in school history. Six different players hit over .300 for the season, led by backup catcher Tony Rask (.357 in 70 at-bats), starting center fielder Tristan Peters (.355), starting second baseman/designated hitter Cody Cleveland (.346), starting outfielder J.T. Weber (.322) and starting first baseman Philip Archer (.322). Peters, Cleveland and Weber were three of six Salukis on the All-MVC second team. Archer was an honorable mention all-conference pick and made the MVC Tournament Team.
Weber, a junior from Metropolis, led the Valley with 63 RBIs and hit 15 home runs in 60 starts. Shortstop Nick Neville, a .299 hitter, hit a single-season record 17 homers in his final collegiate season. Neville started at Notre Dame, played one year at San Jacinto College and then went to South Carolina before landing at SIU.
"To go to four schools and come here in Carbondale, and coach Rhodes to put his trust in me, I can't thank him enough for all that he's done for me and this entire program," Neville said. "SIU is trending up. SIU used to be kind of a bottom-feeder, and I think we shocked a lot of people this year and I think that's a testament to the culture that coach Rhodes has put in and the hard work that we put in as a group. I'm very proud of what we've done."
Senior lefty Brad Harrison led the pitching staff with a 9-0 record and a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts. The first team all-conference starting pitcher led the Salukis past Bradley at the MVC Tournament and finished the year with 98 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings. Harrison walked 27 batters and held opponents to a .246 batting average. Ben Chapman, part of a highly-ranked junior college recruiting class, went 7-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 15 starts. The former two-way player at Lincoln Land Community College was recruited by many as a catcher, but Chapman struck out 78 hitters and walked 18 in 81 2/3 innings. Metropolis native Noah Farmer and reliever Trey McDaniel each won six games.
Eleven different pitchers won at least one game on the mound, which allowed SIU to win or split its last four weekend series of the season. Offensively, the Salukis doubled up their opponents 26 times in 60 games. Heading into the MVC Tournament, which returned to Carbondale for the first time since 1986, SIU had eight wins against teams in the top 55 of the RPI in 11 games.
"From the group getting together in August, and all the things that they had to go through, with protocols from working from early fall until now, and it's as special of a group as I've ever been around as a baseball team," Rhodes said. "I don't think that they could have done any more. When we asked them to dedicate their lives to being the best college baseball players that they could be, I think they were as dedicated and as willing to work as a group I've ever seen. We couldn't have asked them to do any more. Them winning 40 games is not a fluke. It's because of all the time, and effort, and energy, that they put into the season."
