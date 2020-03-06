SIU Baseball | Former coach Richard "Itchy" Jones humbled by MVC Hall of Fame selection

ST. LOUIS — Former SIU baseball coach Richard "Itchy" Jones will have his number retired at the stadium named after him in a few weeks, but the program's all-time wins leader summed it all up at his Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame speech on Friday.

"I guess it's all downhill from here," Jones joked at the Stiffel Theatre in St. Louis.

Jones, 82, joined former Kansas leader Dr. Forrest Clare "Phog" Allen, former Indiana State pole vaulter Kylie Hutson, former Missouri State baseball player Bill Mueller, former Evansville basketball star Larry Humes and former Illinois State baseball and football standout Mike Prior in the MVC's 2020 class.

Jones led the Salukis to 738 wins, 10 NCAA regional appearances and three College World Series berths between 1970-90. His 1971 squad finished second, and his other two world series qualifiers, in 1974 and 1977, finished third. The Herrin native went 738-345-5 in 21 seasons, with seven MVC regular-season championships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's one of the greatest honors I've ever received in my coaching profession, working with young men," Jones said. "It was a great program, to be inducted with the people that were inducted with me. It's amazing the records that they had and the career they had at their universities."