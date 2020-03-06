SIU Baseball | Former coach Richard "Itchy" Jones humbled by MVC Hall of Fame selection

ST. LOUIS — Former SIU baseball coach Richard "Itchy" Jones will have his number retired at the stadium named after him in a few weeks, but the program's all-time wins leader summed it all up at his Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame speech on Friday.
"I guess it's all downhill from here," Jones joked at the Stiffel Theatre in St. Louis.
Jones, 82, joined former Kansas leader Dr. Forrest Clare "Phog" Allen, former Indiana State pole vaulter Kylie Hutson, former Missouri State baseball player Bill Mueller, former Evansville basketball star Larry Humes and former Illinois State baseball and football standout Mike Prior in the MVC's 2020 class.
Jones led the Salukis to 738 wins, 10 NCAA regional appearances and three College World Series berths between 1970-90. His 1971 squad finished second, and his other two world series qualifiers, in 1974 and 1977, finished third. The Herrin native went 738-345-5 in 21 seasons, with seven MVC regular-season championships.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's one of the greatest honors I've ever received in my coaching profession, working with young men," Jones said. "It was a great program, to be inducted with the people that were inducted with me. It's amazing the records that they had and the career they had at their universities."
An American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, Jones won 1,242 games at MacMurray College (1966-68), SIU and Illinois (1991-2005), 18th all-time. He coached 18 players that reached the major leagues, including MVC Hall of Fame outfielder Steve Finley and pitcher Dave Stieb.
Jones was also an outstanding player for the Salukis, winning the baseball team's MVP award in 1957. He was a three-time all-conference selection at second baseman and had a big voice in the dugout, according to former teammate Bob Hardcastle.
"He was a very good hitter, and a great defensive second baseman," he said. "But he was a team leader, so everybody knew, when Itch said anything, you listened, and Itchy didn't say much. But when he said it, you listened."
Allen led Kansas' premiere program for 39 years, winning 24 conference titles and three national championships. The Jayhawks' play at "Phog" Allen Fieldhouse. Hutson won four national championships in the pole vault, the indoor and outdoor titles in 2009 and 2010, and was inducted into Indiana State's athletic hall of fame in 2018.
Mueller was a four-year starter for the Bears and a starter for the 2004 Boston Red Sox, which won the World Series. Humes, Evansville's all-time leading scorer when he left with 2,236 points, was a two-time first team All-American in the college division. Humes helped the Aces finish 29-0 in 1964-65, beating Walt Frazier and SIU in the national championship game. Prior, an all-conference baseball and football player at Illinois State, competed in the NFL for 13 years with Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Green Bay. He helped the Packers win the 1997 Super Bowl.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman