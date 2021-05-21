SIU Baseball | Hall's relief effort opens door for Saluki comeback

CARBONDALE — Bubba Hall came so close.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore right-hander was in the midst of his fourth straight zero on the scoreboard at Jones Stadium Friday night. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College transfer had six strikeouts, no walks, two outs, two on, and delivered a knee-buckling breaking ball that landed right at Jackson Grady's knees. When home plate umpire Tim Catton called it a ball, Hall knew what he had to do.

He had to come to the Missouri Valley Conference's home run leader, and make sure he didn't put the tying run on base by himself. When Grady hit it over the center field wall to bring Dallas Baptist within one, Hall knew his evening was over. Fortunately, Trey McDaniel struck out River Town on a 2-2 breaking ball, SIU earned a split with the Patriots that was even bigger than that, and Hall (1-1) picked up his first win as a Saluki.

"I had to go in and get zeroes to give my offense a chance to keep scoring runs, you know?," Hall said. "A little upset about the last pitch, but, they happen. I felt like I was throwing a lot of pitches, but, 3-2 fastball. It was right down the middle. That's what I had to do."