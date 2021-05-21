SIU Baseball | Hall's relief effort opens door for Saluki comeback

CARBONDALE — Bubba Hall came so close.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore right-hander was in the midst of his fourth straight zero on the scoreboard at Jones Stadium Friday night. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College transfer had six strikeouts, no walks, two outs, two on, and delivered a knee-buckling breaking ball that landed right at Jackson Grady's knees. When home plate umpire Tim Catton called it a ball, Hall knew what he had to do.
He had to come to the Missouri Valley Conference's home run leader, and make sure he didn't put the tying run on base by himself. When Grady hit it over the center field wall to bring Dallas Baptist within one, Hall knew his evening was over. Fortunately, Trey McDaniel struck out River Town on a 2-2 breaking ball, SIU earned a split with the Patriots that was even bigger than that, and Hall (1-1) picked up his first win as a Saluki.
"I had to go in and get zeroes to give my offense a chance to keep scoring runs, you know?," Hall said. "A little upset about the last pitch, but, they happen. I felt like I was throwing a lot of pitches, but, 3-2 fastball. It was right down the middle. That's what I had to do."
Here is @SIU_Baseball coach @Lance_A_Rhodes after today’s DH split with Dallas Baptist. #Salukis lost Game 1 3-0 and won Game 2 9-8 to secure a top-four seed at the MVC Tournament. pic.twitter.com/CpAjy8yQZH— Todd Hefferman (@THefferman) May 22, 2021
McDaniel's strikeout secured SIU's 9-8 victory in the second game of a doubleheader, and, more importantly, secured a top-four finish in the Valley standings. The Salukis (37-18, 14-13 MVC) can secure a split with the league champion Patriots (33-14, 18-5) with a win Saturday, but can rest easy they will not have to play for their MVC Tournament lives Tuesday in Carbondale during the two play-in games. The winners of those two games Tuesday, between the bottom-four teams in the league, enter the double-elimination bracket that is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Things did not look good for SIU early Friday, as undefeated Brad Harrison lasted only two innings and the Patriots led 5-3 in the fifth even though they didn't have anything to play for. DBU starter Kragen Kechely, who made his first collegiate start Friday, left after two innings, and the Salukis tagged reliever Chandler Arnold for three runs in less than two innings to get back into it.
Two runs in the sixth tied the game at 5-all, but DBU put runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the eighth. Hall had to come to third baseman Andrew Benefield, Thursday's hero, too, but got an inside fastball past him to end the threat. Hall allowed four runs in his previous outing against Indiana State and left after allowing three runs off five hits Friday, but had allowed one or less runs in his previous nine outings before that.
SIU coach Lance Rhodes said he trusted Hall to come through when the team needed a stopper.
"He's starting to be consistent with his performances out of the pen. That's probably five or six good outings in a row from the bullpen," Rhodes said. "He's got electric stuff. When you're throwing the changeup and the breaking ball for strikes, like he's doing, and you're in the mid-90s, you got a chance to do what he's doing, and that's punching out a lot of people and getting a lot of weak contact. He's been super big for us out of the bullpen."
Ian Walters drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the eighth with an RBI single to right to break the 5-all tie. J.T. Weber made it 8-5 with a 2-RBI smash into the gap in left-center that put him in scoring position. Nick Neville drove Weber in with an RBI single to make it 9-5, and seemingly put the game out of reach.
DBU, which beat SIU 19-0 in the series opener Thursday night and 3-0 in the first game Friday, made it interesting. Catcher Christian Boulware reached on a one-out double and went to second on Blayne Jones' ground out to third. Leadoff man Jace Grady doubled into the left-center gap to make it 9-6. Glenn appeared to miss Hall's 2-2 pitch, but it was ruled a foul ball. Hall then just missed with a hard breaking ball near the knees to make it 3-2.
SIU's win was just its sixth in 28 games against the Patriots. The Salukis can snap a streak of three straight road series wins by DBU with a victory Saturday in the final game of the regular season. Win or lose, Hall and the Salukis were happy to be out of Tuesday's play-in games of the tournament next week.
"Having a win (Friday), it made us get hot again," Hall said. "Before, we were just hitting balls right at people, but, (Friday), it was just spurtin' it all over the field. Having that go into (Saturday's) game and the tournament is big. The Dawgs are hot again."
