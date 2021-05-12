SIU Baseball | Harrison close to rare exit on own terms

CARBONDALE — Brad Harrison is close to a rare exit from the game he's played since he was a kid. One on the SIU senior left-hander's own terms.

Harrison (8-0, 3.41 ERA in 12 starts this season) finished his undergraduate degree in civil engineering last May and started working on his master's of business administration during his second senior year this year. Whenever the Salukis' 2021 season ends — they go to Indiana State this weekend, host Dallas Baptist next weekend and host the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time since 1986 May 25-29 — the O'Fallon native has a job lined up in Columbia, Illinois. One of the reasons the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Harrison has won 16 games and thrown more than 240 innings has been because he knows who he is.

"Believe it or not, I don't have a frame for the next level," Harrison said. "I don't have an overwhelming fastball. There's not much of a ceiling. I would say I'm pretty much at my ceiling right now, playing as well as I could. I've given this game everything I have, and it'll be kinda nice to turn the page and be able to go out on my own terms, just being a Saluki."