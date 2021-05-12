SIU Baseball | Harrison close to rare exit on own terms

CARBONDALE — Brad Harrison is close to a rare exit from the game he's played since he was a kid. One on the SIU senior left-hander's own terms.
Harrison (8-0, 3.41 ERA in 12 starts this season) finished his undergraduate degree in civil engineering last May and started working on his master's of business administration during his second senior year this year. Whenever the Salukis' 2021 season ends — they go to Indiana State this weekend, host Dallas Baptist next weekend and host the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time since 1986 May 25-29 — the O'Fallon native has a job lined up in Columbia, Illinois. One of the reasons the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Harrison has won 16 games and thrown more than 240 innings has been because he knows who he is.
"Believe it or not, I don't have a frame for the next level," Harrison said. "I don't have an overwhelming fastball. There's not much of a ceiling. I would say I'm pretty much at my ceiling right now, playing as well as I could. I've given this game everything I have, and it'll be kinda nice to turn the page and be able to go out on my own terms, just being a Saluki."
The 22-year-old battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, yet threw 82 2/3 innings and played in 21 games as a hitter as a sophomore. Harrison battled arm fatigue as a junior and made only three starts after the first month of the season, but finished 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA. He started four of five games in 2020, throwing 18 innings before the season was shut down, giving him more time to recover from offseason surgery. This year, Harrison has allowed three or less runs and thrown at least five innings eight times, including his last four starts.
"He was trying to gut through last year. He wasn't really feeling good, ever, and when the season shut down it was probably good for Brad that it actually got shut down because he went and had surgery as soon as the season was over," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "And then was able to rehab for an extended period of time, because we weren't in school. I think this is probably the first year where he's actually felt healthy from the start to the finish, compared to what he's been doing over the last year-and-a-half."
Mixing in a solid, but not startling, fastball with his off-speed stuff, Harrison has struck out a career-high 84 batters this season with only 18 walks. He is fifth in the Valley in ERA entering the weekend, second in strikeouts (84), third in innings pitched (68 2/3) and 10th in opposing batting average (.252).
"Early on he was throwing more fastballs than he is now," SIU pitching coach Tim Jamieson said. "Early on he was about 60-40 to fastballs to off-speed. Now it's kind of flipped for him. Now he's about 60-40 fastballs, but that's him learning who he is. He's been pretty darn consistent from Day 1, and he keeps getting better."
Harrison matched his season-high with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout of Missouri State on May 1 and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings in his start at Evansville on May 8. He scattered five hits in SIU's 5-0 win.
"It feels good to just come out and play. I think I have a really, really good mindset," Harrison said. "I know that my days are limited, and my outings are limited, so every single time I step out there, I kind of just take a step back, and don't take it for granted. It's a really special opportunity to be able to play this game for as long as I have, and being able to enjoy it as much as I can has really been special, and has really kept my mind focused, and kind of stress-free, almost. Not letting anything get too big, because at the end of the day it's just a kid's game."
