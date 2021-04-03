SIU Baseball | Harrison gives Salukis the start they need in split

CARBONDALE — Even without his normal catcher, Brad Harrison gave SIU's baseball team the start it needed in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Illinois State.
Throwing to the Salukis' first starting pitcher of the twinbill, Ben Chapman — more on that later — Harrison scattered nine hits over six innings to help SIU earn a split at Jones Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound lefty allowed four runs in the Salukis' 8-4 win, but picked up the victory after he struck out the side with the bases loaded in the sixth to protect a 5-4 lead.
"This team, we've been grinding our butts off the entire year, and it seems like, recently, we haven't had a whole lot go our way, or we've fallen short in those big moments," Harrison said. "So it was really, really important for me to lock in and execute, and do my job so another guy doesn't have to come out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and find himself in a sticky situation. I just had to find us some momentum."
Harrison had to work a bit harder than he would have liked to get it in the sixth inning, but may have turned the tide for the Salukis (20-5, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a four-game skid with the nightcap win. Illinois State (10-15, 2-1) loaded the bases with nobody out after a ground-rule double, full-count walk and a single to center field. Harrison got No. 8 hitter Nick Gile to poke one to first baseman Philip Archer, but the ball got past him and rolled into right field to pull the Redbirds within one.
Harrison then struck out Kyle Soberano looking, got Aidan Huggins to swing and miss at a full-count breaking ball for the second out, and punched out Jack Butler with another hook. Seventy-four of his 102 pitches were strikes. Harrison (4-0) struck out seven and walked one in one of the most important performances of the weekend for the Salukis, who can earn a series split with a win on Easter Sunday.
"Today they were really ambushing fastballs early in the count," Harrison said. "They were looking for something to hit. They were looking for something straight. Luckily I was able to kinda spin breaking balls in, establish strike one, even strike two at times with that curveball and really put myself in good position."
SIU had to roll with him, whether he left in the fifth or sixth inning down 10-0 or up by that much, coach Lance Rhodes said, after using five pitchers Friday night and three in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
"He has a big pitch to get a rollover double play ball, doesn't get it, and then ends up, three straight outs with the bases loaded," Rhodes said. "Bears down, and gets it done. Really, probably, was the game right there, when he did that."
Harrison had to do it with his backup-backup catcher, Chapman, who was forced behind the plate after pitching four innings Saturday. Catcher Austin Ulick, the Salukis' only available catcher after Tony Rask went into the concussion protocol, collapsed running between first and second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning and grabbed his hamstring. Ulick was helped off the field by the athletic training staff, and Chapman, a former catcher in junior college, went behind the plate the rest of the day.
He caught the last four innings of Game 1 and all of Game 2, and will probably have to catch Sunday's series finale. Chapman delivered at the plate, driving in a run with a double in the three-run third, and behind it as well, throwing out Jack Butler when he tried to steal second base in the ninth to end it.
