SIU Baseball | Harrison gives Salukis the start they need in split

Harrison then struck out Kyle Soberano looking, got Aidan Huggins to swing and miss at a full-count breaking ball for the second out, and punched out Jack Butler with another hook. Seventy-four of his 102 pitches were strikes. Harrison (4-0) struck out seven and walked one in one of the most important performances of the weekend for the Salukis, who can earn a series split with a win on Easter Sunday.

"Today they were really ambushing fastballs early in the count," Harrison said. "They were looking for something to hit. They were looking for something straight. Luckily I was able to kinda spin breaking balls in, establish strike one, even strike two at times with that curveball and really put myself in good position."

SIU had to roll with him, whether he left in the fifth or sixth inning down 10-0 or up by that much, coach Lance Rhodes said, after using five pitchers Friday night and three in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

"He has a big pitch to get a rollover double play ball, doesn't get it, and then ends up, three straight outs with the bases loaded," Rhodes said. "Bears down, and gets it done. Really, probably, was the game right there, when he did that."