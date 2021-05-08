SIU Baseball | Harrison, Hall combine on 5-hit shutout at Evansville

"The middle of the order really put pressure on the opponent," Rhodes said. "They all had good days. Phil just continues to come up in big moments and perform, and he did it again today."

In a rare non-conference series against MVC members, the Salukis took a two games to one lead against Evansville in the four-game series. SIU's offensive depth have been showcased in this series alone. Today, Peters, Neville, Ulick and Archer came through with RBIs. Yesterday, four different Salukis came through with go-ahead RBIs in the late innings: J.T. Weber, Evan Martin, Cody Cleveland, and Ian Walters.

"That's what I like about our lineup so much," Rhodes said. "From the beginning of the season, we haven't counted on only a couple people. At one point, it felt like everyone was hot. Lately, it's different people each game -- the top, bottom and middle have gotten it done at different times. That's how you have a dynamite offense, when one through nine can do damage to opponent. It's a tough offense to navigate through, and there isn't a break. As long as our hitters continue to have a relentless approach at the plate, the pitcher will cave before we do."