SIU Baseball | Johnson's five shutout innings, Redbirds' 5-run 6th lead to Game 1 win

Lewis gave up a single and walked Ryan Cermak to put two on with two outs. With Lewis at 99 pitches, the Salukis pulled him for righty Noah Farmer, who hit Nick Gile on his first pitch to load the bases. Kyle Soberano, ISU's No. 9 hitter that finished with three hits, nearly unloaded them with a hard ground ball up the middle.

One run scored, and another came home safely when catcher Austin Ulick dropped shortstop Nick Neville's throw from near second base that bounced in front of the plate. Farmer then walked in a run, which put ISU up 5-0, when he missed on a full-count delivery to Butler.. Farmer got two strikes on Hays, but the senior catcher hit his 2-2 pitch to straight-away center to score Soberano and Aidan Huggins for a 7-0 lead.

"And when we made the pitching change, it kind of snowballed on us, and they had that big inning," Rhodes said.

Ulick went 4 for 5 at the plate, driving in a run, but SIU couldn't put enough hits together to make it interesting. The Salukis loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but couldn't score. J.T. Weber flew out to right, Ulick struck out swinging, and Cody Cleveland struck out to end the threat.

The Salukis dropped their third straight game after losing their last two against Little Rock last weekend.