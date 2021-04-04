SIU Baseball | Metropolis' Weber drives in 8, but Salukis fall in series finale

ISU scored two runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead, and were up 8-0 before the beginning of J.T. Weber's record-tying day got the Salukis back in the game. Weber, a Metropolis native, hit a grand slam in the fifth to cut the lead in half and a two-run shot in the seventh to help pull SIU within 13-7. His eight RBIs tied a school record.

"I've been seeing the ball really well the past two days, and really hadn't caught any breaks," said Weber, who finished the day 3 for 5. "I think that's kinda a little bit of the story, obviously, leaving all the runners this weekend, but the guys are seeing it well. Ian (Walters) hit the ball all over the ballpark this weekend and just didn't get any to fall, and I kinda had the same thing the past two days. Just kept it going, and they started to fall."

Weber finished the series 5 for 16 with 10 RBIs and three extra-base hits.

"He, basically, kept us in the game in the first seven innings," Rhodes said. "We were pretty much dead until he hits that grand slam, and then we're saying 'OK, we got a fighting chance here.' The problem was we just couldn't keep them from scoring. That's where we gotta address some issues."

The Salukis had 13 hits Sunday, the third time during the series they had 10 or more, but fell short.