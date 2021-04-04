SIU Baseball | Metropolis' Weber drives in 8, but Salukis fall in series finale

CARBONDALE — The Sunday finale between Illinois State and SIU's baseball teams was too much like the Friday night opener for the Salukis' liking.
SIU scored a series-high 11 runs, but fell short 14-11 after the Redbirds pounded out 14 runs off 15 hits against eight SIU pitchers. ISU (11-15, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) blew out the Salukis 11-3 Friday night and captured the four-game series 3-1 by outscoring the Salukis' 35-25. The Redbirds made it look easy, too, scoring in 18 of 34 innings to win their second straight weekend series after dropping their first four.
SIU (20-6, 4-4) dropped its second straight weekend series, avoiding the sweep with Saturday's 8-4 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
"Right now, it doesn't matter how well we play defense, or how much we score, or anything. If we're not gonna be any better on the mound than we have, really, the past two weekends, we're not gonna be any good anyway," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "That's just where we're at right now. We gotta get better on the mound."
Sophomore Mike Hansell (2-1) became the third Saluki starter to take the loss this weekend on Sunday, allowing two runs off three hits in less than two innings. Hansell, the Friday night starter for SIU at the beginning of the season, left the game in the middle of the second inning with an apparent shoulder injury. Righty Dylan Givens, the first of seven relievers, stepped in at a moment's notice and struck out leadoff hitter Aidan Huggins looking with a man on to escape the second.
ISU scored two runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead, and were up 8-0 before the beginning of J.T. Weber's record-tying day got the Salukis back in the game. Weber, a Metropolis native, hit a grand slam in the fifth to cut the lead in half and a two-run shot in the seventh to help pull SIU within 13-7. His eight RBIs tied a school record.
"I've been seeing the ball really well the past two days, and really hadn't caught any breaks," said Weber, who finished the day 3 for 5. "I think that's kinda a little bit of the story, obviously, leaving all the runners this weekend, but the guys are seeing it well. Ian (Walters) hit the ball all over the ballpark this weekend and just didn't get any to fall, and I kinda had the same thing the past two days. Just kept it going, and they started to fall."
Weber finished the series 5 for 16 with 10 RBIs and three extra-base hits.
"He, basically, kept us in the game in the first seven innings," Rhodes said. "We were pretty much dead until he hits that grand slam, and then we're saying 'OK, we got a fighting chance here.' The problem was we just couldn't keep them from scoring. That's where we gotta address some issues."
The Salukis had 13 hits Sunday, the third time during the series they had 10 or more, but fell short.
ISU nearly ended the game in the seventh, loading the bases with nobody out up 13-4, but former Marion High School standout Mitchell Jackson came in and squelched the threat. Jackson, in just his sixth appearance this season, struck out Tyson Hays and got Jordan Libman to hit into a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play. The Redbirds scored a run in the eighth after SIU put three across in the bottom of the seventh, and appeared to have the win in hand entering the ninth up seven runs.
The Salukis drew back-to-back walks off Erik Kubiatowicz, ISU's third reliever, and knocked him out after Nick Neville singled. Derek Salata, the Redbirds' closer, got Tristan Peters to ground out to second base for the first out of the inning, but Weber drove in two more runs with a single to right. Philip Archer doubled, and Brad Hudson made it 14-11 with a sac fly to center field, but that was as dramatic as it got. Cody Cleveland grounded out to first base to end it.
SIU, ranked 22nd in the country by Collegiate Baseball in March, doesn't have much time to regroup. The Salukis are scheduled to host Austin Peay Tuesday night and play four games this weekend against Bellarmine and Northern Illinois in a three-team round-robin at Jones Stadium.
