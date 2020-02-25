SIU Baseball | Neville scores Salukis' winning run against Murray State without hit

CARBONDALE — Nick Neville didn't need an error or a hit to score the winning run for SIU's baseball team Tuesday against Murray State. Only instincts.

Neville, a transfer shortstop from South Carolina that is the Salukis' leading hitter this season, drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game. Neville stole second base without a throw, and came around the last two bags without much interference, either, after Racers reliever Carter Poiry uncorked two wild pitches at Jones Stadium. SIU beat Murray State 2-1 with a whole three hits.

"They don't really ask how you score the runs," Neville said. "They just ask how many you score."

With freshman Sam Hojnar up to bat and Neville on second with two outs, Neville went to third when Poiry's pitch got past catcher Bryan Chilton and went toward the backstop. He came home when a breaking ball caromed off Chilton's lower body and went past his left shoulder. Hojnar grounded out to second base to end the inning, but it was all the Salukis (5-4) needed to win their first one-run game of the season.

Neville drove in SIU's other run in the third, with a two-out double to left that plated Ian Walters.