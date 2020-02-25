SIU Baseball | Neville scores Salukis' winning run against Murray State without hit

CARBONDALE — Nick Neville didn't need an error or a hit to score the winning run for SIU's baseball team Tuesday against Murray State. Only instincts.
Neville, a transfer shortstop from South Carolina that is the Salukis' leading hitter this season, drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game. Neville stole second base without a throw, and came around the last two bags without much interference, either, after Racers reliever Carter Poiry uncorked two wild pitches at Jones Stadium. SIU beat Murray State 2-1 with a whole three hits.
"They don't really ask how you score the runs," Neville said. "They just ask how many you score."
With freshman Sam Hojnar up to bat and Neville on second with two outs, Neville went to third when Poiry's pitch got past catcher Bryan Chilton and went toward the backstop. He came home when a breaking ball caromed off Chilton's lower body and went past his left shoulder. Hojnar grounded out to second base to end the inning, but it was all the Salukis (5-4) needed to win their first one-run game of the season.
Neville drove in SIU's other run in the third, with a two-out double to left that plated Ian Walters.
"He's very experienced and a very mature player," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "He takes really mature at-bats. He's a guy a lot of people lean on and ask him a lot of questions. He's a true leader because he truly invests in other players. That's the thing that we've really benefited from him: his ability to connect the guys and willingness to help them out."
Right-hander Trey McDaniel worked around a two-out single in the top of the ninth to record his second save of the year. Righty Matt Steidl (1-0) got the win after throwing scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. McDaniel and Steidl haven't allowed a run this season in more than 19 innings of relief.
Before the win Tuesday, the Salukis were 0-3 in one-run games. In gloomy and cold conditions - the game was SIU's earliest home opener in five years - the team found a way to scratch out its first mid-week victory of the Rhodes era. Murray State (4-5) managed seven hits against four pitchers, six of them singles.
"I like the fight to stay in the game, even though it was frustrating hitting balls right at guys at times," Rhodes said. "Every inning, we had guys on base. We had guys in scoring position multiple times, we just couldn't get over the hump and get them in. When we're struggling to find timely hits, at this point, any way we can find a win is a great win."
SIU is next at Morehead State for a weekend series. The Salukis take on the Eagles beginning Friday at 2 p.m.
