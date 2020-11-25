SIU Baseball | Rhodes a 'silent assassin' as recruiter

"He's very personable, and I always hear like he's the silent assassin out on the road when he's recruiting," Bieser said. "He's going to stay back, and he's going to be listening a lot and maybe not talking a lot, and just doing a great job of evaluating players and trying to get every piece of information possible to make the best choice. Because in baseball, it's a very limited pick each year."

Bieser, Mizzou's leader since 2017, led the Tigers to 104 wins in his first three years, the most ever for a new coach. Missouri won 39 games in the Southeastern Conference from 2017-19, its best stretch since joining the league seven years ago. Seventeen Tigers were taken in the Major League Baseball draft. Rhodes was a big part of their success, working with both pitchers and hitters.

"It's not just that he's going to take your word for it. He's gonna challenge, and ask deeper questions, and really build his own philosophy, and I think that's why we've seen (it)," Bieser said. "They were going to have a really good year last year, and I think they're going to have a very good year this year. The capability of him having the opportunity to come in, find a few pieces, and turn things around quickly, that's there with him."

Recruiting, Rhodes said, has always had an element of secrecy to it.