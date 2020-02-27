SIU Baseball | Saluki starters have impressed on the mound

CARBONDALE — SIU's first two weekend starters have excelled on the mound early in the season.
Senior right-hander Mason Hiser (1-0, 2.45 ERA) has allowed just three runs and two walks in his first three starts. Hiser threw six shutout innings at Jackson State Feb. 14 to pick up his only win thus far. Hiser is expected to take the hill when the Salukis (5-4) open a three-game series at Morehead State (3-4) in Kentucky Friday. First pitch at Allen Field is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Senior righty Jason Goe (0-1, 14.09 ERA) is scheduled to start off the series for the Eagles on the mound. Goe has struck out 11 batters and walked six in 7 2/3 innings.
Senior lefty Brad Harrison has been steady as the Salukis' No. 2 starter. Harrison (0-0, 1.86 ERA) has struck out nine batters in 9 2/3 innings and walked five. Opponents are hitting .263 against him so far. Morehead State is batting .203 as a team this season but has not played a game at home yet. Friday will be the Eagles' home opener.
Harrison comes off his best outing of the season, a five-inning shutout against USC in California during the Tony Gwynn Legacy. Harrison allowed just one hit and struck out four to help SIU beat the Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference 3-1.
SIU's Sunday starter has not been announced yet. Saluki coach Lance Rhodes said his bullpen was doing so well he might move one of them into a weekend or mid-week starter spot. SIU's five main relievers, Matthew Steidl, Trey McDaniel, Michael Fossali, Mitchell Jackson and Kyle Dixon, have combined for a 0.92 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. Steidl and McDaniel lead the nation with a 0.00 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. Steidl's six appearances lead the nation. McDaniel, who has closed two Saluki victories with three-inning stints, leads the team in WHIP (0.85), strikeouts (10), opponent batting average (.167) and saves (two).
Morehead State's sweep of Norfolk State gave coach Mik Aoki his 450th career victory. Aoki, who is 452-505-2 entering the series, was a head coach at Columbia, Boston College and Notre Dame before joining the Eagles this season.
The Eagles lost their four-game, season-opening series at Michigan State but swept Norfolk State to get to 3-4. This weekend will be Morehead State's first home series against SIU and only the fifth game between the two. The Salukis lead the series 2-1-1 after taking two out of three games at "Itchy" Jones Stadium last season.
