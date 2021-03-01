SIU Baseball | Salukis' Archer named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU senior first baseman Philip Archer was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week on Monday after helping the Salukis sweep Mercer in a four-game series.

Archer hit .625 (10 for 16) with four doubles, two homers, and nine RBIs. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in SIU's 17-7 win Friday. The Salukis became just the second team in the last 10 years to sweep Mercer in its home park.

With the sweep over Mercer, SIU (7-0) jumped to the program's best start in 54 years (the 1967 Salukis started 11-0). SIU's seven-game winning streak this season is the longest for the program since 2007. SIU has won 12 straight games dating back to the final five games of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, which is the program's longest winning streak in 31 years (the 1990 Salukis had a 16-game winning streak).

SIU hosts Western Illinois (2-1) Tuesday afternoon at Jones Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN+. The Leathernecks started their season with a win over No. 4 Louisville, their first win over a ranked opponent since 2015. Only immediate family members of the players or staff, and a limited amount of SIU students, are allowed at the game because of COVID-19 protocols. The capacity of the seating bowl is 100 fans.

— Todd Hefferman

