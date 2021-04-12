SIU Baseball | Salukis' Archer named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU first baseman Philip Archer was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week by the league on Monday.

Archer, a 6-foot-2 senior from Greenville, Indiana, earned the honor for the second time this season.

SIU went 4-0 last week to improve to 24-6 on the season. Archer went 8 for 18 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs during the week. He had a hit in every game and scored seven runs over the four games. Against Austin Peay, Archer was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. His slash line for the week was .444/.450/.944.

Archer was named MVC player of the week on March 1 after SIU's three-game road sweep at Mercer. In all, an SIU player has earned the award four times this season, with J.T. Weber and Tristan Peters also earning the award once each. SIU's records for MVC player of the week date back to 2003. In that time, only Archer and Alex Lyon (2018) have earned the MVC's weekly offensive award twice in one season. P.J. Finigan (2005) and Brad Harrison (2018) have earned the MVC's pitcher of the week award three times in a season.