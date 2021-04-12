SIU Baseball | Salukis' Archer named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU first baseman Philip Archer was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week by the league on Monday.
Archer, a 6-foot-2 senior from Greenville, Indiana, earned the honor for the second time this season.
SIU went 4-0 last week to improve to 24-6 on the season. Archer went 8 for 18 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs during the week. He had a hit in every game and scored seven runs over the four games. Against Austin Peay, Archer was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. His slash line for the week was .444/.450/.944.
Archer was named MVC player of the week on March 1 after SIU's three-game road sweep at Mercer. In all, an SIU player has earned the award four times this season, with J.T. Weber and Tristan Peters also earning the award once each. SIU's records for MVC player of the week date back to 2003. In that time, only Archer and Alex Lyon (2018) have earned the MVC's weekly offensive award twice in one season. P.J. Finigan (2005) and Brad Harrison (2018) have earned the MVC's pitcher of the week award three times in a season.
Archer is 10th in the MVC in batting (.356), fourth in RBIs (31), tied for the lead in doubles with Evansville's Troy Beilsmith (12), and tied with Missouri State's Jaden Rolffs for third in home runs, with eight. His 78 total bases lead the Valley entering this week.
Sophomore righty Shane Gray of Evansville was the MVC pitcher of the week after helping the Purple Aces take the first game of a three-game series at Bradley. Gray allowed six hits and one run in seven innings Friday night to help the Aces beat the Braves 5-3. He struck out a career-best 11 batters. SIU is scheduled to host the MVC Tournament for the first time since 1986 May 25-29.
— Saluki Media Services