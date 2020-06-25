SIU Baseball | Salukis are one step ahead planning for 2021 MVC Tournament

"I think a lot of them are excited about it, because any time you can play in a tournament and you can play in an NCAA regional if you win it, and you get to play that tournament on your own field, and sleep in your own bed, and play in conditions you're familiar with, I think everybody is excited about that. Everybody's goal is to win the whole thing."

They're also eager to show off the new and improved Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium, which opened in 2014 after more than $4 million in upgrades to the old Abe Martin Field. The field features two kinds of AstroTurf. The outfield features 3D Extreme, which can take upwards of four inches of rain an hour, and the stadium was the first in the United States to install AstroTurf's 3Di on the basepaths. The pitcher's mound is a traditional natural surface, while the remainder of the field's playing surface is comprised of AstroTurf.

SIU added additional lighting and padded outfield walls before the 2019 season.

Jones, who was inducted into the MVC Hall of Fame in March, was scheduled to have his number retired during the 2020 season. Now that ceremony will take place during the 2021 season.