SIU Baseball | Salukis beat Dallas Baptist, take 4 seed into MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer's two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted SIU's baseball team to a 5-3 win over Dallas Baptist Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale.

Metropolis native Noah Farmer allowed two runs in five innings in his seventh start of the season. Tanner Lewis allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings in relief, and Trey McDaniel got the last four outs to secure his sixth win of the season. McDaniel (6-4) struck out three, punching out preseason All-American Blayne Jones on a 3-2 breaking ball with two on to end it.

SIU (38-18, 15-13 Missouri Valley Conference) earned a split of its four-game series against DBU (33-15, 18-6) and will take the fourth seed into next week's league tournament. The Salukis will take on third-seeded Bradley (20-20, 12-10) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Jones Stadium. The Braves took 3 of 4 against SIU earlier this season in Peoria. DBU will play the winner of Tuesday night's game between No. 6 Illinois State (22-32, 12-10) and No. 7 Evansville (28-26, 11-16) at 10 a.m. Wednesday unless eighth-seeded Valparaiso (14-33, 9-19) beats No. 5 Missouri State (21-22, 11-13). If the Brown & Gold beat the Bears late Tuesday night, they will play DBU Wednesday at 10 a.m.