SIU Baseball | Salukis beat Dallas Baptist, take 4 seed into MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer's two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted SIU's baseball team to a 5-3 win over Dallas Baptist Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale.
Metropolis native Noah Farmer allowed two runs in five innings in his seventh start of the season. Tanner Lewis allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings in relief, and Trey McDaniel got the last four outs to secure his sixth win of the season. McDaniel (6-4) struck out three, punching out preseason All-American Blayne Jones on a 3-2 breaking ball with two on to end it.
SIU (38-18, 15-13 Missouri Valley Conference) earned a split of its four-game series against DBU (33-15, 18-6) and will take the fourth seed into next week's league tournament. The Salukis will take on third-seeded Bradley (20-20, 12-10) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Jones Stadium. The Braves took 3 of 4 against SIU earlier this season in Peoria. DBU will play the winner of Tuesday night's game between No. 6 Illinois State (22-32, 12-10) and No. 7 Evansville (28-26, 11-16) at 10 a.m. Wednesday unless eighth-seeded Valparaiso (14-33, 9-19) beats No. 5 Missouri State (21-22, 11-13). If the Brown & Gold beat the Bears late Tuesday night, they will play DBU Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Second-seeded Indiana State (27-17, 14-10), which rallied from 8-0 down at Evansville to beat the Purple Aces 13-10 Saturday, will play either Missouri State or Valparaiso Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., unless Valparaiso wins Tuesday night. If Valparaiso wins, the Sycamores will play either Illinois State or Evansville. All the games at the tournament are scheduled to air on ESPN+.
The tournament will bring all eight teams to Carbondale for the first time since 1986. This year's format has the bottom-four seeds playing elimination games Tuesday night. The winners from Tuesday's two games enter into a double-elimination format beginning Wednesday against the top-four seeds. Games are scheduled for 2:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with the championship game set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. An "if necessary" game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Indiana State is the defending tournament champion, after winning the 2019 event. There was no 2020 tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been three different champions in the last three tournaments. Missouri State won in 2018 and Dallas Baptist won its third in four years in 2017. SIU hasn't won the MVC Tournament since 1990, when it made its last appearance in the NCAA regionals.
