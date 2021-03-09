SIU Baseball | Salukis' Chapman coming after hitters in first year as full-time pitcher

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chapman escaped trouble early to earn his third win in as many starts. UT-Martin got a runner to second base in the first inning, only to leave him there after two strikeouts. Chapman took just 12 pitches to get through the second and got Casey Harford, the Skyhawks' No. 3 hitter, to fly out to center field on the first pitch after they got a runner to third to end the third.

"Coming from junior college to Division I, it was kind of a big step," Chapman said. "Just knowing I have to be in the zone, and letting the guys behind me work."

Chapman was a below-average hitter at Lincoln Land, but played in the field in 39 games in 2019, when the program reached the NJCAA Division II World Series. The Loggers finished 38-18 and ended up in seventh place. Chapman hit .219 with eight doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs as a freshman catcher. He appeared in seven games out of the bullpen, striking out 13 and walking one in six innings. He finished the year 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and went 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA out of the pen as a sophomore in the spring of 2020.

He still misses catching.

"I miss it a little," Chapman said. "I don't miss having to block balls and my knees hurting, but, still playing the game, so, it's good."