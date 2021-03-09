SIU Baseball | Salukis' Chapman coming after hitters in first year as full-time pitcher

CARBONDALE — Ben Chapman wasn't insulted when other schools recruited him to be a catcher at the next level, or a part-time pitcher instead of a full-timer.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound righty just tucked it away in his pocket, and brought it out when he needed a bit of motivation. A former catcher at Lincoln Land Community College, Chapman was recruited by some schools to stay behind the plate, but will be SIU's third starter when it opens Missouri Valley Conference play against Evansville this weekend.
"That's one of the main things that drives me, that some schools said 'Well, we don't think you can pitch, or we don't think you can do both,'" Chapman said Sunday, after allowing one run in five innings to help SIU's baseball team sweep UT-Martin. "That drives me a lot."
Chapman (3-0, 0.50 ERA) bookended SIU's third straight weekend sweep, and capped the Salukis' best start since 1967 (11-0) after striking out seven and not walking a batter at Jones Stadium. He kept the Skyhawks (3-6) off-balance with a solid fastball and mixed in curveballs and changeups. The sophomore from Rochester, Illinois, threw 57 of his 75 pitches for strikes.
"His fastball was playing really well (Sunday)," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "If you look at the out pitches that he got, he was really locating the fastball well, whether it was outer, inner, or up in the strike zone. He's throwing three pitches for strikes. The biggest thing with him, when he's on the mound, is that he has a great tempo. The defense is always ready to play."
Chapman escaped trouble early to earn his third win in as many starts. UT-Martin got a runner to second base in the first inning, only to leave him there after two strikeouts. Chapman took just 12 pitches to get through the second and got Casey Harford, the Skyhawks' No. 3 hitter, to fly out to center field on the first pitch after they got a runner to third to end the third.
"Coming from junior college to Division I, it was kind of a big step," Chapman said. "Just knowing I have to be in the zone, and letting the guys behind me work."
Chapman was a below-average hitter at Lincoln Land, but played in the field in 39 games in 2019, when the program reached the NJCAA Division II World Series. The Loggers finished 38-18 and ended up in seventh place. Chapman hit .219 with eight doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs as a freshman catcher. He appeared in seven games out of the bullpen, striking out 13 and walking one in six innings. He finished the year 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and went 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA out of the pen as a sophomore in the spring of 2020.
He still misses catching.
"I miss it a little," Chapman said. "I don't miss having to block balls and my knees hurting, but, still playing the game, so, it's good."
Picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the Salukis broke into the Collegiate Baseball top 25 for the first time since the last time they won the league, in 1990, at No. 25 this week. Chapman and weekend starters Mike Hansell (2-0, 2.30 ERA) and Brad Harrison (1-0, 7.50 ERA) accounted for six of SIU's 11 victories. Reliever Noah Farmer (2-0, 3.00 ERA) also has two victories.
Chapman is eager to see how far the team can go.
"I know we've won a lot of games, but I don't think we're satisfied yet," he said. "We gotta keep it going."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman