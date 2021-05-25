SIU Baseball | Salukis feel different this time against Bradley

CARBONDALE — SIU's baseball team was without Friday night starter Mike Hansell but got three quality innings from Tanner Lewis and another three from Matthew Steidl in Peoria back on April 16.
Nick Neville and Vinni Massaglia both homered, Tristan Peters doubled and drove in a run, and the Salukis found a way to win 5-4 in the opening game of their four-game series at Bradley. SIU had two pretty good starts the rest of the weekend, including eight innings from first team all-conference pitcher Brad Harrison, but got only 13 hits from the offense. The Braves won the last three games in what amounted to part of the Salukis' worst stretch of the season.
"At that time, we weren't really playing great as a whole, but, hopefully we're playing a little bit better now than we were then," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "I really don't think that series will have any indication if we play well against 'em now."
SIU (38-18), off to its best start since 2005, opens its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament run with a rematch against the Braves (20-20) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Harrison (8-0, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound to try to get the Salukis into the winners' bracket against either second-seeded Indiana State (27-17), Missouri State (21-22) or Valparaiso (14-33) Thursday at 7 p.m. If SIU loses, it will play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, in an elimination game. Junior righty Matt Hamilton (5-1, 4.61 ERA), who got the win in Bradley's 2-1 win over SIU in the first game of a doubleheader April 17, is scheduled to start for the Braves.
Harrison struck out 88 batters and walked 24 in 75 1/3 innings this season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in ERA, opposing batting average, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins. He hasn't allowed more than four runs in any start all year and has six starts of 6-plus innings and three or fewer earned runs. Harrison allowed six hits and two runs in eight innings against the Braves, striking out 10 and walking two.
Hamilton has been brilliant in league play for Bradley, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.87 ERA in six starts. He earned the win in five of them, and got a no-decision in an extra-inning game. The transfer from Madison College has started seven of 12 appearances this season with 45 strikeouts and 13 walks in 54 2/3 innings. The Braves, who are the third seeds for the fourth time in the last six years, feature three first team all-conference picks in their lineup, sophomore first baseman Connor O'Brien (.370, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs), senior third baseman Brendan Dougherty (.312, 10 2Bs, 28 RBIs) and senior outfielder Dan Bolt (.345, 8 2Bs, 9 HRs, 28 RBIs).
Harrison was SIU's only first team all-conference pick, but the Salukis had five second team picks. First baseman Philip Archer (.322, 18 2Bs, 10 HRs, 54 RBIs) was an honorable mention selection. SIU has hit 74 home runs this season, one off the single-season team record, and won 10 of its last 14 league games after starting out 5-9. The Salukis' three losses at Bradley were followed by three losses in four games at last-place Valparaiso, which won only nine MVC games all season.
With an at-large berth to the NCAA regionals on the line, SIU hopes its stay at Jones Stadium is a long one. The Salukis went 24-8 at home this season, and host the league tournament for the first time since 1986.
"We struggled to score some runs that weekend, and that had a lot to do with they threw the ball extremely well," Rhodes said. "We'll have to be able to match their pitching. They've pitched it pretty good all year. Hopefully it's a day where we swing it really well Wednesday."
