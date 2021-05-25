SIU Baseball | Salukis feel different this time against Bradley

CARBONDALE — SIU's baseball team was without Friday night starter Mike Hansell but got three quality innings from Tanner Lewis and another three from Matthew Steidl in Peoria back on April 16.

Nick Neville and Vinni Massaglia both homered, Tristan Peters doubled and drove in a run, and the Salukis found a way to win 5-4 in the opening game of their four-game series at Bradley. SIU had two pretty good starts the rest of the weekend, including eight innings from first team all-conference pitcher Brad Harrison, but got only 13 hits from the offense. The Braves won the last three games in what amounted to part of the Salukis' worst stretch of the season.

"At that time, we weren't really playing great as a whole, but, hopefully we're playing a little bit better now than we were then," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "I really don't think that series will have any indication if we play well against 'em now."