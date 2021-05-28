SIU Baseball | Salukis hit 3 out, but fall to Indiana State at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Indiana State was too tough and too deep for SIU's baseball team Friday, overpowering the Salukis 11-8 to advance in the winners' bracket at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.
Tyler Grauer, the Sycamores' sixth pitcher of the game, struck out Philip Archer with a man on to end it. Indiana State (29-17) advanced to meet top-seeded Dallas Baptist at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game. The Salukis (39-19) got a two-run home run from J.T. Weber in the ninth but fell into an elimination game against Valparaiso later Friday night. If SIU wins that, it'll play 3 p.m. Saturday against the loser of DBU/Indiana State.
Indiana State got on the board off Ben Chapman's first pitch. Jordan Schaffer drove it over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead, but the former two-way player at Lincoln Land Community College struck out the side. Nick Neville then put SIU ahead in the bottom half of the first, sending Zach Frey's first pitch to him over the right field wall for a two-run homer.
The Sycamores tied it in the second off Sean Ross' RBI single to left. Chapman hit Aaron Beck with one out and walked Dominic Cusumano to put two on, but got Josue Urdaneta to hit into a fielder's choice and got Schaffer to fly out to right to end it. Indiana State scored in every inning but the fourth and eighth.
Indiana State went back in front off Max Wright's 15th home run of the season, a shot that went over the batter's eye in center field in the third inning. Chapman got Brian Fuentes to fly out to center and struck out Miguel Rivera to avoid further damage. Chapman struck out six in the first three innings, matching the six strikeouts he had earlier this season against the Sycamores.
Neville hit his second home run of the game, and the third of the tournament, to tie the game at 3 in the fourth and chase Frey. Neville's 17th home run of the season set a new school record, and extended the Salukis' record total to 79 for the year. Philip Archer doubled off Connor Cline and came home on Evan Martin's RBI single to left for the go-ahead run. Schaffer's second home tied the game again in the top of the fifth, but the Salukis answered with a run in the bottom half to take a 5-4 lead.
Tristan Peters hit Jake Ridgway's 3-2 delivery so hard it bounced off first baseman Brian Fuentes's glove as he tried to make the play going to his right and rolled into right field for an RBI double. Ulick came around to score. The Sycamores intentionally walked Archer to load the bases for Ian Walters with two outs, and he flew out to center to end the threat.
Indiana State tied it back up in the sixth without a hit. Lefty Tanner Lewis, in his second inning of relief, walked Fuentes and hit Miguel Rivera to start the sixth. Dominic Cusumano drove in Fuentes after a sac bunt with a ground out to second base off Bubba Hall. Sean Ross then put the Sycamores ahead 6-5 with an RBI single to left. Indiana State pushed the lead to three runs with two in the seventh. Schaffer and Ellison Hanna II reached on back-to-back one-out singles and came home on Fuentes' two-out single to center.
SIU got a run back in the seventh, but the Sycamores put the game out of reach with three runs in the top of the ninth off Trey McDaniel. Josue Urdaneta doubled to lead off the ninth. Schaffer was intentionally walked, but McDaniel walked Hanna on a full count and then hit Wright in the shoe to force in a run. He struck out Fuentes, but allowed an RBI single to Rivera and a sac fly to Aaron Beck before Matthew Steidl came in and got the last out.
