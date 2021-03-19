SIU Baseball | Salukis' Hudson creates havoc on the bases, at the plate

CARBONDALE — In a game of free bases, SIU outfielder Brad Hudson took two critical ones leading off the third inning Friday against Marshall.
The junior left fielder turned what appeared to be a single to left field into a double after the Thundering Herd's Devin Ward kicked it even further to his right. Hudson said he was going for second base until someone tried to stop him.
"I was going for two out of the box," Hudson said. "I think you run hard, try to get to second, and try your best to get into scoring position and help the team win, for sure."
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Texan did one better, stealing third base and coming home with a 3-2 Saluki lead after Tristan Peters pulled Cody Sharp's pitch to first base for an RBI ground out. Hudson added two more hits in SIU's 10-4 win in the first game of a three-game series at Jones Stadium. Always a tough out on the basepaths, Hudson's steal of third gave him five on six attempts this season.
"One, he's extremely fast, so he can cause havoc in multiple ways, whether that's ball-in-dirt, straight stealing, getting a jump on a tag, ball-in-dirt, all those different ways he can score," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "When you got plus-runners that are out on the bases, it takes away from the attention the pitcher has on the guy at the plate, and they're worried about making a mistake, all those things."
Marshall (3-5) answered SIU's 2-0 start with two runs of its own in the top of the third, and took the lead in the sixth with a run off three hits. Then the wheels came off on the mound, as the Herd walked two guys and threw a wild pitch in both the sixth and seventh innings to open the door to five runs.
The Herd's six pitchers walked a combined nine Salukis, which allowed them to open upa 4-3 game.
SIU loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth after back-to-back free passes and a botched sacrifice bunt. J.T. Weber and Austin Ulick drew leadoff walks, and advanced after the Herd failed to get an out off Grey Epps' sacrifice bunt. Pitcher Chad Heiner fielded Epps' bunt cleanly going to his right, but first baseman Zach Inskeep pulled his foot off the bag before he caught Heiner's throw to load the bases.
Weber came home with the tying run when lefty Nick Adkins threw wild, and Ian Walters' RBI single put the Salukis ahead to stay, 5-4. Hudson's RBI single to right-center field drove in Epps for a 6-4 lead, and SIU added two runs in the seventh to make it 8-4.
SIU added two more runs in the eighth to give righty Dylan Givens a bigger cushion, and the junior got the last six outs to close out the victory. Starter Mike Hansell struck out six batters in the first two innings and went five. Sophomore lefty Tanner Lewis (3-0) got the win after allowing one run off three hits in two innings. Lewis struck out two and didn't walk a single batter.
The Salukis had only one extra-base hit all day, Hudson's single that turned into a double, but shook off Sunday's first loss of the season to Evansville with a commanding victory.
"They're good hitters. We just kinda gotta ride the wave right now," Rhodes said. "While we're a little bit down, offensively, we gotta win other ways, and we found how to do that on the mound."
