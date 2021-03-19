SIU Baseball | Salukis' Hudson creates havoc on the bases, at the plate

CARBONDALE — In a game of free bases, SIU outfielder Brad Hudson took two critical ones leading off the third inning Friday against Marshall.

The junior left fielder turned what appeared to be a single to left field into a double after the Thundering Herd's Devin Ward kicked it even further to his right. Hudson said he was going for second base until someone tried to stop him.

"I was going for two out of the box," Hudson said. "I think you run hard, try to get to second, and try your best to get into scoring position and help the team win, for sure."

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Texan did one better, stealing third base and coming home with a 3-2 Saluki lead after Tristan Peters pulled Cody Sharp's pitch to first base for an RBI ground out. Hudson added two more hits in SIU's 10-4 win in the first game of a three-game series at Jones Stadium. Always a tough out on the basepaths, Hudson's steal of third gave him five on six attempts this season.