SIU Baseball | Salukis move up to 22nd in Collegiate Baseball, RV in USA Today poll
SIU Baseball | Salukis move up to 22nd in Collegiate Baseball, RV in USA Today poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team moved up to 22nd in the latest Collegiate Baseball top 25 poll, and is on the brink of entering the USA Today coaches list.

The two polls released their top 25 Monday. The Salukis (17-1), tied with Tennessee (17-4) for the most wins in the country, was 27th last week in Collegiate Baseball's top 25. They moved up after sweeping Marshall in their only three games, and have an RPI of 11, second-highest in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU is the top team receiving votes in the USA Today poll. Indiana State (11-6), which came in 25th in the Baseball America top 25 and 23rd in Perfect Game's top 25 Monday, has an RPI of 3 and also received votes in that poll. Dallas Baptist (11-6) also received votes. 

SIU plays at Southeast Missouri State (10-8) on Tuesday night, weather-permitting, in Cape Girardeau. The Salukis then kick off an 11-game homestand against Little Rock beginning Friday night.

The Valley ranks sixth in the country in the latest WarrenNolan.com RPI report, behind the ACC, SEC, American, Pac-12 and Big 12.

— Todd Hefferman

