SIU Baseball | Salukis rally to beat Northern Illinois, topple Bellarmine

CARBONDALE — Relievers Bubba Hall and Trey McDaniel finally did what Tanner Lewis and Matthew Steidl could not against Northern Illinois Saturday.

In a game the Huskies answered SIU's offense with some of their own in the next inning twice, Hall got the first out of the seventh inning and McDaniel shut the door the rest of the way in a wild Saluki victory. McDaniel, SIU's top bullpen arm who entered the game with five saves, threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball to open the door for the Saluki offense at Jones Stadium.

NIU, with just five wins all year entering the weekend, pounded out 12 runs on 13 hits, but fell 13-12 when SIU (23-6) put 10 runs across in its final nine outs.

The Huskies (5-20) went ahead 12-7 in the top of the seventh after scoring three runs off two hits and two Saluki errors. SIU cut the lead to four with a run in the bottom half after Tristan Peters doubled, went to third, and scored on J.T. Weber's sacrifice fly. After McDaniel threw a scoreless eighth, the Salukis struck for five runs off five hits to take the lead for the first time since the third inning.