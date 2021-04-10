SIU Baseball | Salukis rally to beat Northern Illinois, topple Bellarmine

CARBONDALE — Relievers Bubba Hall and Trey McDaniel finally did what Tanner Lewis and Matthew Steidl could not against Northern Illinois Saturday.
In a game the Huskies answered SIU's offense with some of their own in the next inning twice, Hall got the first out of the seventh inning and McDaniel shut the door the rest of the way in a wild Saluki victory. McDaniel, SIU's top bullpen arm who entered the game with five saves, threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball to open the door for the Saluki offense at Jones Stadium.
NIU, with just five wins all year entering the weekend, pounded out 12 runs on 13 hits, but fell 13-12 when SIU (23-6) put 10 runs across in its final nine outs.
The Huskies (5-20) went ahead 12-7 in the top of the seventh after scoring three runs off two hits and two Saluki errors. SIU cut the lead to four with a run in the bottom half after Tristan Peters doubled, went to third, and scored on J.T. Weber's sacrifice fly. After McDaniel threw a scoreless eighth, the Salukis struck for five runs off five hits to take the lead for the first time since the third inning.
Vinni Massaglia doubled to lead off the seventh and chased NIU's first reliever, Kyle Seebach. Second baseman Cody Cleveland, the No. 8 hitter who entered the weekend batting .214 in 16 games, capped a 3-for-4 performance with a single off Erik Hedmark to put runners at the corners. Catcher Tony Rask drove in Massaglia with an RBI single to make it 12-9. Hedmark got leadoff hitter Ian Walters to hit into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning, but couldn't get the other two before the Salukis wrestled back the lead.
Pinch hitter Brad Hudson made it 12-10 with an RBI single through the left side, and Hedmark loaded the bases after walking Nick Neville.
Tristan Peters, SIU's leading hitter this season, popped out to shortstop Dylan Lonteen in shallow left field, but Lonteen was too casual about throwing the ball back in. Walters alertly tagged and scored from third base without even a play at the plate to make it 12-11. J.T. Weber then put the Salukis ahead to stay with a double just inside third base on a full count. Hedmark, a 6-foot sophomore lefty, got behind 3-1 to Weber before he swept a steep breaking ball across the plate SIU's junior left fielder looked at. Weber got all of Hedmark's 3-2 pitch, popping it past third baseman Eric Erato and into left field. Hudson and Neville scored on Weber's second hit of the game.
McDaniel (2-1) worked around a one-out hit-by-pitch to earn his second win of the season. The 5-11 right-hander walked two and struck out three in his 11th appearance of the season.
Hedmark (0-2) took the loss after getting tagged for four hits and four runs, all earned, in one inning of work.
The Salukis nearly ended the nightcap against Bellarmine early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the third, but the Knights got back in the game with a run in the fifth and four in the sixth. SIU had another chance to end the game in the eighth, scoring three runs, but Fairfield native Cade Carter struck out with two runners on. Had those runners scored, the Salukis would have run-ruled the Knights in their first-ever meeting.
SIU overcame three errors to sweep the doubleheader, 14-6. The Salukis are scheduled to host NIU Sunday at 1 p.m. in their final game of the weekend and the finale of their 12-game homestand.
