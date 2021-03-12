SIU Baseball | Salukis score 10 runs in 5th, rally to beat Evansville in Valley opener

SIU (12-0, 1-0 MVC), which entered the game second in the nation in home runs with 24, hit four out to capture its 17th straight victory dating back to last season. The Salukis' 12-0 start beat the 1967 squad's previous record of 11 straight wins. That team needed a 10-inning, 3-2 victory over Winona State to get to 10-0. This year's squad, which always seems to find the chink in its opponent's armor, won for the eighth time by scoring at least twice as many runs as its opponent.

"The offense... it can get ya in multiple ways," Rhodes said.

The first of J.T. Weber's two home runs Friday put the Salukis up 8-5 and chased Gray. Reliever Michael Parks walked Cody Cleveland and allowed catcher Austin Ulick's double off the wall in right that nearly became his first collegiate home run. Leadoff hitter Ian Walters drove in Cleveland from third with a sacrifice fly, and Martin capped SIU's 10-run inning with a two-run shot to right. It was the most runs the Salukis scored in an inning since getting nine in the ninth at Morehead State on March 1 last year. SIU hit five home runs in that game, too.

"Our dugout's been good about keepin' us up," said Weber, a Metropolis native who drove in three runs. "We just kinda built some energy, and kind of built off it. When we get people down, we don't want to let up, kept goin', and made it hurt."