SIU Baseball | Salukis score 10 runs in 5th, rally to beat Evansville in Valley opener

CARBONDALE — SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes' advice was so simple, but not as easy to follow. "Never panic," he would always say.
Down 5-1 to Evansville in the fifth inning Friday in both teams' Missouri Valley Conference opener, the Salukis may not have panicked, but they were certainly not real confident. Purple Aces starter Shane Gray hadn't allowed a Saluki past second base after giving up the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. He was a double play ball away from going to the sixth after preseason all-conference shortstop Nick Neville popped out with the bases loaded, but the sophomore right-hander never got another out at Jones Stadium.
Tristan Peters, the MVC player of the week this week, drove in two runs with a single up the middle, and Vinni Massaglia, Philip Archer and J.T. Weber followed with back-to-back-to-back home runs to spark the Salukis to a 14-5 victory. Evan Martin, who was on second base when Massaglia lifted Gray's 2-0 pitch over the left field wall, reached when Gray fumbled a sacrifice bunt right in front of the plate and opened the floodgates.
"When we face some really good arms, to think you're gonna score eight-plus runs a game is probably unlikely. We might have to do some different things, as far as bunting a little bit more, and really that's what kind of sparked the whole thing today, was we laid down a bunt," Rhodes said. "It wasn't necessarily the greatest bunt, but, again, we made them have to make a play, and they messed that play up there, which kind of exploded the inning."
SIU (12-0, 1-0 MVC), which entered the game second in the nation in home runs with 24, hit four out to capture its 17th straight victory dating back to last season. The Salukis' 12-0 start beat the 1967 squad's previous record of 11 straight wins. That team needed a 10-inning, 3-2 victory over Winona State to get to 10-0. This year's squad, which always seems to find the chink in its opponent's armor, won for the eighth time by scoring at least twice as many runs as its opponent.
"The offense... it can get ya in multiple ways," Rhodes said.
The first of J.T. Weber's two home runs Friday put the Salukis up 8-5 and chased Gray. Reliever Michael Parks walked Cody Cleveland and allowed catcher Austin Ulick's double off the wall in right that nearly became his first collegiate home run. Leadoff hitter Ian Walters drove in Cleveland from third with a sacrifice fly, and Martin capped SIU's 10-run inning with a two-run shot to right. It was the most runs the Salukis scored in an inning since getting nine in the ninth at Morehead State on March 1 last year. SIU hit five home runs in that game, too.
"Our dugout's been good about keepin' us up," said Weber, a Metropolis native who drove in three runs. "We just kinda built some energy, and kind of built off it. When we get people down, we don't want to let up, kept goin', and made it hurt."
Lefty Tanner Lewis, a sophomore from Las Vegas that came in for Saluki starter Mike Hansell in the fourth, picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Lewis (2-0) put the Aces away in order in the top of the fifth to open the door to the comeback.
"He's been, really, lights out out of the bullpen every time that we've gone to him," Rhodes said. "Just being able to come in there, and, really, he's the difference-maker in the game because he threw up some zeroes and gave our offense the chance to come back and score some runs. He was as good as anyone on the mound (Friday)."
SIU and Evansville continue their four-game series with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Game 1 is scheduled for seven innings, while Game 2 is scheduled for nine in the Valley's new format this season with COVID-19. There is a 60% chance of rain Saturday, with most of it expected before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The two teams are scheduled to end their series Sunday at 1 p.m.
