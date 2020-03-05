SIU Baseball | Salukis to host Northern Illinois this weekend

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball hosts Northern Illinois this weekend in its first home series of the season.

The Salukis (7-6) and Huskies (7-5) open the series Friday afternoon at 3 at Jones Stadium. The two teams are scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1. Right-hander Mason Hiser (2-0, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to take the hill for SIU Friday against righty Michael Lasiewicz (1-1, 4.91 ERA).

Southern Illinois hosts its first series of the season when it welcomes in Northern Illinois for three games. Live stats will be provided for each game on SIUSalukis.com, while audio will be provided on Sunday.

Southern leads the all-time series against the Huskies 62-33. The two programs have met yearly since 2003, with the Salukis winning six of the last seven matchups. The Salukis took the series 2-1 last season. Southern won the final game of last season's series, 8-6, on March 10, 2019.

The Huskies are off to a 7-5 start under sixth-year coach Mike Kunigonis. Northern Illinois lost three out of four to Boston College in their season-opening series but rebounded to win three out of four in a series against Southeast Missouri State the following weekend.