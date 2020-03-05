SIU Baseball | Salukis to host Northern Illinois this weekend

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball hosts Northern Illinois this weekend in its first home series of the season.
The Salukis (7-6) and Huskies (7-5) open the series Friday afternoon at 3 at Jones Stadium. The two teams are scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1. Right-hander Mason Hiser (2-0, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to take the hill for SIU Friday against righty Michael Lasiewicz (1-1, 4.91 ERA).
Southern Illinois hosts its first series of the season when it welcomes in Northern Illinois for three games. Live stats will be provided for each game on SIUSalukis.com, while audio will be provided on Sunday.
Southern leads the all-time series against the Huskies 62-33. The two programs have met yearly since 2003, with the Salukis winning six of the last seven matchups. The Salukis took the series 2-1 last season. Southern won the final game of last season's series, 8-6, on March 10, 2019.
The Huskies are off to a 7-5 start under sixth-year coach Mike Kunigonis. Northern Illinois lost three out of four to Boston College in their season-opening series but rebounded to win three out of four in a series against Southeast Missouri State the following weekend.
Ian Walters leads the team in batting average (.423), which is the top mark in the conference and ranks 75th nationally. Walters' impressive start to the season also includes a team-high 22 hits, five doubles, six stolen bases and on-base percentage of .516.
Behind SIU's three starters, the bullpen has been rock solid this season. Matthew Steidl has tossed 15 straight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Having yet given up an earned run this season in eight appearances, Steidl is tied for first in the country in ERA (0.00). Closer Trey McDaniel (1-1, 5.11 ERA) didn't allow a run in his first six appearances out of the pen before allowing five runs off four hits against Morehead State in 1 2/3 innings. McDaneil has 12 strikeouts and four walks in 12 1/3 innings this year.
At the plate, the Salukis own the top marks in 13 different statistical categories in the Missouri Valley Conference, some of which include base on balls (66), double plays (12) and hits (119). Additionally, Southern is ranked in the top 25 of five categories: stolen bases (5th), stolen bases per game (12th), doubles (13th), double plays (14th) and fielding percentage (14th).
