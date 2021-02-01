SIU Baseball | Salukis to open at Tennessee Tech, host MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team will open with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech later this month, and open a very different Missouri Valley Conference schedule March 12 against Evansville, the school announced Monday.
The Salukis' 2021 schedule will feature 30 home games, plus the MVC Tournament, which is scheduled to come to Carbondale for the first time in 35 years May 26-29. For 2021, the MVC moved to four-game conference series on the weekends, with a doubleheader in the middle. The first games of the doubleheaders are scheduled for seven innings, and if they go into nine or more innings, the second game of the doubleheader will also be seven innings. Regular-season conference games will also feature the NCAA recommendation of placing a runner at second base in extra innings. Both coaches must agree before non-conference games in order to institute that rule for non-conference games.
Additionally, the first MVC Tournament at "Itchy" Jones Stadium will only feature the top-six teams, not all eight.
"We are extremely excited about our 2021 schedule," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said in a news release. "We had to make some adjustments so we would be more regionalized with our travel, but we still feel like we put together a challenging slate to get us prepared for MVC play."
The Salukis open the season with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech (Feb. 19-21). After a Feb. 23 game at Austin Peay, the Salukis have a three-game set at Mercer Feb. 26-28. Mercer was 13-3 last season prior to the cancellation of the season.
After the seven-game road trip to start the season, SIU's first home weekend is scheduled for March 5-7 against UT Martin. Starting with the series against the Skyhawks, SIU is home for six straight weekends, and 22 of the next 23 games. SIU hosts Western Illinois on March 9, Evansville on March 12-14 in the conference opener, and Marshall on March 19-21.
After a mid-week game at Southeast Missouri State on March 23, SIU has another 11-game homestand. The Salukis will welcome Little Rock (March 26-27), Illinois State (April 2-4), Austin Peay (April 6), Bellarmine (April 9) and Northern Illinois (April 10-11).
"We are really happy to be able to play at the comfort of our own ballpark at least 30 times this year," Rhodes said. "The biggest challenge we have is adjusting to four-game conference weekends."
Because of the four-game MVC series, the Salukis have only five mid-week games this year. In addition to the mid-week games already mentioned, SIU hosts UT Martin (April 20) and travels to Murray State (May 11).
The Salukis have road series at Bradley (April 16-18), Valparaiso (April 23-25), Evansville (May 7-9) and Indiana State (May 14-16). SIU's May 7-9 series at Evansville will be a non-conference series, with the March 12-14 games against the Aces at Itchy Jones Stadium counting towards the league records. The regular season concludes with a four-game slate against Dallas Baptist on May 20-22.
"The depth on the pitching side will be crucial for us to compete for an MVC championship," Rhodes said. "It has been a long time since we were on the field for a game that meant something, and we look forward to competing."
SIU has the ability to add one more game to the schedule. SIU's attendance policies and television package will be announced at a later date.
SIU was off to a great start before the coronavirus shut the 2020 season down. The Salukis were 12-5, with a win over USC, and had won five straight games before the season ended. All the players received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA, and Rhodes brought in a highly-touted recruiting class that includes 12 junior college transfers and two graduate transfers.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman