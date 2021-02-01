SIU Baseball | Salukis to open at Tennessee Tech, host MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team will open with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech later this month, and open a very different Missouri Valley Conference schedule March 12 against Evansville, the school announced Monday.

The Salukis' 2021 schedule will feature 30 home games, plus the MVC Tournament, which is scheduled to come to Carbondale for the first time in 35 years May 26-29. For 2021, the MVC moved to four-game conference series on the weekends, with a doubleheader in the middle. The first games of the doubleheaders are scheduled for seven innings, and if they go into nine or more innings, the second game of the doubleheader will also be seven innings. Regular-season conference games will also feature the NCAA recommendation of placing a runner at second base in extra innings. Both coaches must agree before non-conference games in order to institute that rule for non-conference games.

Additionally, the first MVC Tournament at "Itchy" Jones Stadium will only feature the top-six teams, not all eight.

"We are extremely excited about our 2021 schedule," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said in a news release. "We had to make some adjustments so we would be more regionalized with our travel, but we still feel like we put together a challenging slate to get us prepared for MVC play."