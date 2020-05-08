SIU Baseball | Salukis' Walters named first team scholar-athlete

ST. LOUIS — Four SIU baseball players were named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, the league announced Thursday.
Ian Walters was named to the first team and Brad Harrison, Mason Hiser and Austin Ulick were named honorable mention.
Walters, a Paducah native, was off to an incredible start in 2020, leading the MVC in hits, doubles, stolen bases, assists, and on-base percentage. He also ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average (second), total bases (second), walks (second), runs scored (third) and slugging percentage (seventh). Walters reached base in all 18 games and recorded a hit in 17 of them, including 15 straight games to close the season. Walters reached base at least twice in 16 of 18 games. Walters holds a 3.881 GPA in sport administration.
Brad Harrison (O'Fallon) was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team for a third straight year. He posted a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings. Most notably, he pitched five shutout innings in SIU's win over USC. He also pitched five shutout innings in a win over Northern Illinois. Harrison's ERA ranked eighth-best in the league. In addition to being a three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete Team selection (first team in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018), Harrison was a three-time MVC scholar-athlete of the week in 2018. Harrison holds a 3.64 GPA in civil engineering.
Mason Hiser (Augusta, Kansas) was SIU's opening day starter in 2020 and went 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA over 23 innings. His ERA ranked fourth in the league, and he also ranked fourth in the league in innings pitched. Hiser had two quality starts and did not allow more than three earned runs in any start this season. He started the year off with six shutout innings on Opening Day. Hiser holds a 3.387 GPA in sport administration.
Austin Ulick (Washington, Illinois) started 14 of 18 games at catcher for the Salukis and hit .362, which ranked fourth in the league. Behind the plate, he threw out six would-be basestealers, which led the MVC. He has now thrown out 22 runners over his three seasons at SIU. Ulick posted a .444 on-base percentage, which ranked eighth in the league, and drove home the winning run in a walk-off win over Northern Illinois. Ulick holds a 3.823 GPA in sport administration.
SIU placed three or more players on the league's scholar-athlete teams for the fourth time in the last five years. SIU has placed at least two players on the league's scholar-athlete team in eight of the last nine seasons.
