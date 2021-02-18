SIU Baseball | Season Preview: Some of Saluki's best pitchers could start in bullpen

CARBONDALE — Every Division I baseball coach hopes to use one or two pitchers a game, but SIU leader Lance Rhodes has some terrific options when he can't this season.
Right-hander Mike Hansell, a transfer from Mesa (Arizona) Community College, will get the ball first when the Salukis open their 2021 season at Jacksonville (Alabama) State Friday afternoon. Senior lefty Brad Harrison (8-9, 4.25 career ERA) is slated to go Saturday, when SIU plays Tennessee Tech in Jacksonville as part of a retooled, four-team event there after some inclement weather in Tennessee. Righty Ben Chapman, a transfer from NJCAA Division II Lincoln Land College that pitched and played catcher, will be SIU's Game 3 starter.
If, or when any of them falter, Rhodes can turn to guys like sophomore Matthew Steidl (1-0, 1.71 ERA in 2020), the Missouri Valley Conference ERA leader during last year's shortened season, junior righty Trey McDaniel (6-8, 4.23 career ERA, 67 career appearances), Marion High School's Mitchell Jackson (0-1, 3.06 ERA in 2020) or Goreville lefty Brodie Lenon.
"If we're ever in a situation where the starter goes out and, early on, they just don't have it that day, we're not gonna shy away from immediately going to the bullpen, because we feel good about the pieces that we're going to bring in," Rhodes said.
Steidl made 10 appearances out of the pen last year for the 12-6 Salukis, who ended the season on a five-game winning streak before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. McDaniel's 19 saves are already a school record. Jackson started three games as a true freshman in 2020, striking out 14 and walking 10 in 17 2/3 innings. Lenon, the only three-time Southern Illinoisan Baseball Player of the Year, led Goreville High School to the Class 1A state championship in 2016 and third-place finishes in 2017 and 2018. He went 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA in two years at John A. Logan College, striking out 64 batters and walking 14.
"I like the fact that we're old, but I really like our bullpen," Rhodes said. "I like that the majority of the guys coming out of our bullpen have thrown a lot of Division I innings, and have handled the pressure extremely well, so, that's a comfortable feeling that the guys coming in late in games have done it before."
Harrison, a 6-foot-4 left-hander from O'Fallon, has battled injuries most of his career here but is the Division I veteran of the starting rotation. He started four games in 2020 and allowed eight runs in 18 innings (3.00 ERA). After the season, he underwent shoulder surgery, and is throwing better than Rhodes has ever seen him perform before.
Hansell, a 6-4 sophomore from Seattle, went 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA at Mesa in 2020. He competed at Grand Canyon as a true freshman in 2019.
"He's got some of the best stuff on our team," Rhodes said. "He's got an electric fastball that can go anywhere from 90-94 (mph). He's got a good slider, and he's got a great splitty. When you think of what Friday night stuff should look like, he's got Friday night stuff. He just hasn't been on that stage yet. We just gotta get him out there and hopefully he will settle into that role, but he's got the ability to be a Friday night starter."
Chapman helped Lincoln Land finish seventh at the NJCAA World Series in 2019. He played football with SIU's Nic Baker and Avante Cox at Rochester High School, winning three state championships.
Like most teams, SIU returns several position starters, too, after the NCAA allowed seniors that competed last spring to return this year. The Salukis have a smaller roster than most, 31 players, where some have more than 50.
Shortstop Nick Neville (.361, 16 RBIs in 2020) and third baseman Ian Walters (.411, six doubles, 14 RBIs), two preseason all-conference picks, dot the left side of the infield. Junior Grey Epps and newcomer Cody Cleveland, a sophomore from Rockwall-Heath, Texas, a city near Dallas, will man second base this weekend, and senior Phil Archer will start at first. Evan Martin was a freshman All-American in 2020 after hitting a team-best .429 in 12 games with one double, one home run and four RBIs, and will start in right field. Sophomore Tristan Peters, an NJCAA Gold Glove winner, is expected to start in center, with Brad Hudson or newcomer Nick Blubaugh in left. Senior Austin Ulick and junior Tony Rask will catch this weekend.
Who they will catch, and how many pitchers they will catch, will be determined game by game.
"We want to try to balance out the bullpen and starting roles as best we can," Rhodes said. "The big thing is 'Who can you put in the bullpen that can come out 2-3 times a week and still perform as well the second or third time just as well as they do the first time? And the guys that can't necessarily do that sometimes have to slide into the starting role, so it's balancing that out, because we've had multiple guys that have thrown the ball well enough that could start."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman