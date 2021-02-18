SIU Baseball | Season Preview: Some of Saluki's best pitchers could start in bullpen

Like most teams, SIU returns several position starters, too, after the NCAA allowed seniors that competed last spring to return this year. The Salukis have a smaller roster than most, 31 players, where some have more than 50.

Shortstop Nick Neville (.361, 16 RBIs in 2020) and third baseman Ian Walters (.411, six doubles, 14 RBIs), two preseason all-conference picks, dot the left side of the infield. Junior Grey Epps and newcomer Cody Cleveland, a sophomore from Rockwall-Heath, Texas, a city near Dallas, will man second base this weekend, and senior Phil Archer will start at first. Evan Martin was a freshman All-American in 2020 after hitting a team-best .429 in 12 games with one double, one home run and four RBIs, and will start in right field. Sophomore Tristan Peters, an NJCAA Gold Glove winner, is expected to start in center, with Brad Hudson or newcomer Nick Blubaugh in left. Senior Austin Ulick and junior Tony Rask will catch this weekend.

Who they will catch, and how many pitchers they will catch, will be determined game by game.

"We want to try to balance out the bullpen and starting roles as best we can," Rhodes said. "The big thing is 'Who can you put in the bullpen that can come out 2-3 times a week and still perform as well the second or third time just as well as they do the first time? And the guys that can't necessarily do that sometimes have to slide into the starting role, so it's balancing that out, because we've had multiple guys that have thrown the ball well enough that could start."

