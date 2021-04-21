 Skip to main content
SIU baseball team adjusts Valpo series schedule, adds Murray State
Northern Illinois SIU Baseball

SIU celebrates its 13-12 win over Northern Illinois Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Jones Stadium. The Salukis trailed 9-3 before rallying to win with 10 runs in their final nine outs.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

CARBONDALE — The SIU at Valparaiso baseball series schedule has been adjusted due to weather, the two schools announced Wednesday. The Salukis also added a home game against Murray State on April 27.

The SIU-Valpo series scheduled for this weekend was adjusted due to forecasted weather. The two teams will now play a noon doubleheader Friday, and square off at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Emory Field in Valparaiso, Indiana. The first game of the Friday doubleheader is scheduled for nine innings, followed by a seven-inning game. The SIU-Murray State game gives SIU the maximum allowed 56 regular-season games, after SIU had its April 9 game against Bellarmine canceled due to lightning.

— Saluki Media Services

