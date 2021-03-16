SIU Baseball | Ulick's costume becomes home run reward

He first went to Party City near Dick's Sporting Goods in Carbondale. Then to Target. Ulick wasn't completely satisfied with any of the options he saw, but thought the one at Party City was the best deal. Until he got to the counter.

"I couldn't find one that really replicated it enough, so we finally ended up at Party City," Ulick said. "I saw it. There was two, and one said it was like $18, or something like that, and I said 'Oh, I'll get this because it looks really good, it's perfect.' I get it, and it rings up for, like, $60, and I said 'Well, it looks the best, so we're gonna go with it.' So I bought it."

Like most college students, he wanted the most bang for his buck. And found a new use for it.

"I only wore it one time, so we had to put it to use somehow," Ulick said. "So we bring it out for home runs."

Weber, a Metropolis native who leads the team with seven home runs this season, said it's a weird honor, but, nonetheless, an honor to don the robe.

"You wear it, walk around the dugout a little bit, and then it gets kinda hot, so you gotta get it off and get it going again," he said.