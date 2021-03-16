SIU Baseball | Ulick's costume becomes home run reward

CARBONDALE — Jon Snow's robe in "Game of Thrones" has an animal wrapped around the back, to keep him warm in the darkest and dangerous winters of the Kingdom of the North.
SIU catcher Austin Ulick's version is wrapped in honor, for it only appears from the dugout after a Saluki home run.
"I dressed up as Jon Snow for Halloween this year, so, one day I wore it to the field as, like, my outfit, and then we just decided to hang it up in the dugout, and whoever hits a home run gets to wear it, so, we break it out," said Ulick, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior on the 14-1 squad. "It's a shoutout to 'Game of Thrones,' we all love it, and it's just something goofy to do and have fun."
The Salukis had to break it out after three straight at-bats Friday night against Evansville, after Vinni Massaglia, Philip Archer and J.T. Weber all went yard back-to-back-to-back. Someone from the dugout appears with the thick, black robe after the round-tripper, and the hitter gets to wear it as a tribute to one of the main characters of the HBO series that ended in 2019. "Game of Thrones" won four Primetime Emmys for outstanding drama series (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), among other awards.
In 2019, Ulick and four others, Archer, Weber, outfielder Brad Hudson and infielder Ian Walters, started a group watch party. They'd gather at the home of Hudson, Walters, Weber and Grey Epps every Sunday night, and sometimes introduced some newbies to the series. Some came in the middle of the season, so they'd have to catch them up. Last October, Ulick dressed up as Snow, and went looking for something to resemble the huge, black coat the character wore.
He first went to Party City near Dick's Sporting Goods in Carbondale. Then to Target. Ulick wasn't completely satisfied with any of the options he saw, but thought the one at Party City was the best deal. Until he got to the counter.
"I couldn't find one that really replicated it enough, so we finally ended up at Party City," Ulick said. "I saw it. There was two, and one said it was like $18, or something like that, and I said 'Oh, I'll get this because it looks really good, it's perfect.' I get it, and it rings up for, like, $60, and I said 'Well, it looks the best, so we're gonna go with it.' So I bought it."
Like most college students, he wanted the most bang for his buck. And found a new use for it.
"I only wore it one time, so we had to put it to use somehow," Ulick said. "So we bring it out for home runs."
Weber, a Metropolis native who leads the team with seven home runs this season, said it's a weird honor, but, nonetheless, an honor to don the robe.
"You wear it, walk around the dugout a little bit, and then it gets kinda hot, so you gotta get it off and get it going again," he said.
The robe has been good motivation for SIU's record start. The Salukis' 12-0 start, capped by Friday's 14-5 win over Evansville, was the team's best start in school history and its 19th straight victory dating back to the 2020 season. SIU's 32 home runs lead the Valley and were the second-most in the country behind LSU's 33 as of Monday. Four players have five or more through 15 games.
"We have a great pitching staff, and scrimmaging against them has helped us to be locked in from the beginning," Weber said. "Seeing our guys four, five times a week and just coming into the season, it's like we're in mid-season form almost."
SIU hosts Marshall for a three-game series beginning Friday. First pitch at Jones Stadium Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
