SIU Baseball | Wins icing on the cake in Neville's last senior year

Neville, despite a 6 for 33 swing through the first two weeks of March, was batting .303 in 45 starts heading into Tuesday night's game. His 49 runs led the Missouri Valley Conference, and his 56 hits were the fourth-most in the league. The 23-year-old Virginia native (he was born in Arlington) has batted second or third most of the season, and come through with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, one behind leader J.T. Weber's 12, and 34 RBIs, the fourth-most on the team that has more than anyone. Teammates Phillip Archer (49 RBIs), Weber (48) and Tristan Peters (44) are 1-2-3 in the league RBIs race.

"I think it's a culture thing, and it starts at the top. Coach (Lance) Rhodes came in here and totally changed the way that people thought about the program, you know? Before coach Rhodes was here, people were kind of OK with being mediocre. They kind of wore it, that 'We're Southern Illinois, we're not going to be very good,'" Neville said. "And coach Rhodes, from Day 1, had the expectations that we're going to win a conference championship, and we have to believe it and work towards it every day. When Tristan Peters comes along and we already have that culture established, he fit right in. He could play in Alaska and still hit .350. That's just the kind of player he is."