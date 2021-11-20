SIU Basketball | Buffaloes' runs short-lived against Salukis

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — SIU's men's basketball team trailed Little Rock most of the second half in its opener before getting back in the game, so Colorado's 11-0 burst Friday night was a punch it learned to take.

The Salukis (2-1) actually looked forward to punching back, which they did from different angles in a 67-63 win at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. Steven Verplancken Jr. scored a game-high 18 points, including a big 3-pointer in the final five minutes after the Buffaloes got within three. Marcus Domask added 17 points at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center, and Lance Jones had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

"We got punched in the face to start with, but we just trusted ourselves," Verplancken said. "We knew if they punched once, then we were gonna punch back, and we kept being resilient and having answers. We got stops on defense. We kept 'em off the glass, which was a big key. That felt great. That's a big team win, for the school and for everybody."

The win by SIU (2-1) in the final game of the tournament's opening day shook up the field. Colorado, the only Power Five conference participant in the eight-team field, was expected to challenge Colorado State for the championship. The Rams (4-0), who are favored to win the Mountain West Conference for the first time, had to rally in the final seconds to beat Bradley 66-60 Friday. Colorado State and Colorado both received votes in The Associated Press top-25 poll earlier this season.

Colorado took on Duquesne Saturday for a spot in the fourth-place game Monday. Colorado State plays Creighton (4-0) in Sunday's first tournament semifinal. SIU takes on Northeastern (2-2) at 7 p.m. (Central) in the other semifinal Sunday. The championship game of the tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday night.

Up eight at the break after holding Colorado to 19 points in the opening 20 minutes (the Buffaloes came in averaging 90.3 points per game in its three wins), SIU gave up four straight to start the second half. Verplancken got the Salukis back on the board with one of his four 3-pointers. Evan Battey, a senior forward who put up 12 points in less than 20 minutes, scored four in a row to pull Colorado within five at 41-36. SIU's Dalton Banks pushed the lead to six with a free throw.

The Salukis matched the Buffaloes off the boards, with 27 rebounds each, and won despite getting doubled up in the paint (32-16). SIU's season-high 12 3-pointers, and a seven-point run in the final two minutes lifted it to its first win over a Power Five opponent since taking down Oklahoma State at home in the 2008 NIT.

"They're averaging 90 points a game. That's big time. That was a special defensive effort," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "In the second half, they were able to score inside a bit, by posting up our guards. We gotta clean that up, but like I said, we didn't let an 8-0, 10-0, 12-0 run happen. They went on a 4-0 run, and we kind of calmed down, made a basket, got a stop, and were right back in it."

Neither team ran off more than five straight points in the second half until SIU scored seven in a row in the last 62 seconds. Domask split a pair of free throws, and after a Tristan da Silva turnover, the Salukis threw the ball ahead to Kyler Filewich. The 6-foot-9 Filewich looked to have a dunk, but Keeshawn Barthelemy got back and blocked it. Luckily, Banks trailed the play, and put it back mid-air for a five-point lead with 42 seconds to play. Filewich hit two free throws after Barthelemy, Colorado's leading scorer, missed a jumper.

Banks added two more free throws during the run that put SIU up 67-58 with 17 seconds left.

"We didn't finish possessions. We had a couple deflections. The ball didn't bounce our way and they hit some 3s," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "This game was not a win because we did not defend the 3-point line, which was a key to the game defensively for us, and we didn't do a good enough job on Jones and Domask, which was a big part of the game plan. It needed to be a team effort against those guys. And, individually, we had to take a challenge."

