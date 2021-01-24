SIU Basketball | COVID break not all bad for Salukis

CARBONDALE — SIU's 21-day break between games because of COVID-19 issues hasn't been ideal, of course, but it hasn't been without benefits for the Saluki men's basketball team, either.
The time away from the court came after the biggest loss in the Bryan Mullins era, a 31-point defeat at undefeated Drake (13-0), which also hasn't played since that Jan. 4 contest in Des Moines. The Salukis (7-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) took the time to gather some other ideas about their style, get back down to defending, and to reboot before taking on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday and Tuesday.
"A lot of it has been on the defensive end. That's pretty much been our main and sole focus of this last week, just picking up our intensity, pressuring the ball more," SIU guard Trent Brown said. "Just, everything you could think of, with rotations, and I think it's really coming together. Having this time to really focus on that in the middle of a season is pretty rare. Basically, you don't have this kind of time any other year, so, taking that time to reset, reboot, gives us a lot of confidence to move along this season."
SIU started on a roll, winning its first seven games in the best start for the program since the 1947-48 season. Evansville needed a school-record 17 3-pointers to hand the Salukis their first loss of the season, 84-72 in the second game of a two-game series at the Banterra Center. Then SIU ran into the Bulldogs, who are off to their best start in school history and entered this week No. 1 in the MVC in scoring (78.2 points per game) and second in defense (59.8 points allowed per game). Drake beat SIU by 18 points in the first game of their series, and jumped out to a 41-21 lead at the half in the second game.
With a much older team last season, the Salukis led the MVC in scoring defense and only allowed their opponent to shoot over 50% from the field five times. This season, with the ninth-youngest roster in the nation, according to KenPom.com, 90% of the team's scoring has come from freshmen and sophomores. SIU's opponent has made more than half its shots in three straight games, something the Salukis hope to turn around this week by extending their defense.
"These last couple weeks for us have been kind of a reboot situation," SIU guard Dalton Banks said. "Obviously, coming off those Drake losses and then not being able to play for a couple weeks, it's tough. You kind of have that gut-punch feeling in your stomach that, by not playing for some time, don't get the chance to get rid of. I think, as far as the team's mindset, this has been a really good two weeks for us. Practices have been real intense and real focused."
Practices have also been limited. SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday he had seven players in Wednesday's practice and was hopeful he would have at least eight scholarship players available for the Indiana State series. If a player tests positive for COVID-19, he or she may have to sit out as many as 10 days, according to the NCAA's return-to-play protocols. Anybody in quarantine could miss two weeks, or more.
SIU is off until Saturday after the Indiana State series, but has 10 games scheduled in February. Between Feb. 6-14, the Salukis have five games on the docket, including three of them on the road.
"Usually you get going in conference in a normal year, it's Wednesday-Sunday, Wednesday-Sunday, just watching your games and the next team's games," Mullins said. "Having this pause, we've been able to watch other teams around the country play, and get some ideas. And, I think, for our guys, just being ready to go. Taking this week, in the next 5-6 weeks, I think we play 10 games in February. We have a stretch where we play eight games in about two weeks or so, it's gonna be coming fast after this stretch."
