SIU Basketball | COVID break not all bad for Salukis

CARBONDALE — SIU's 21-day break between games because of COVID-19 issues hasn't been ideal, of course, but it hasn't been without benefits for the Saluki men's basketball team, either.

The time away from the court came after the biggest loss in the Bryan Mullins era, a 31-point defeat at undefeated Drake (13-0), which also hasn't played since that Jan. 4 contest in Des Moines. The Salukis (7-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) took the time to gather some other ideas about their style, get back down to defending, and to reboot before taking on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday and Tuesday.

"A lot of it has been on the defensive end. That's pretty much been our main and sole focus of this last week, just picking up our intensity, pressuring the ball more," SIU guard Trent Brown said. "Just, everything you could think of, with rotations, and I think it's really coming together. Having this time to really focus on that in the middle of a season is pretty rare. Basically, you don't have this kind of time any other year, so, taking that time to reset, reboot, gives us a lot of confidence to move along this season."