SIU Basketball | Domask efficient in first game in over 10 months

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask didn't show much rust in his first game in nine months and 22 days Tuesday night.

SIU's 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward started, made 4 of 8 from the field and all three of his free-throw attempts, and added a game-high eight boards and five assists in an exhibition game against Division II Henderson State. Domask's pass to forward J.D. Muila led to the junior college transfer's only bucket at the Banterra Center, and after the ball hit all five of the Salukis on the floor, it ended up back in the hands of the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. Domask pushed it to Kyler Filewich, who put it up and in with 8:50 to play in the first half.

"When we started playing I thought our timing was better," said Domask, who missed all but 10 games last season due to a foot injury. "It took a while in the summer, and in practice. We've had a lot of time together now though, so, and our timing took a little to get back, but now that the season's here we feel comfortable playing with each other."

In his first game since scoring 13 points in a 31-point loss at Drake on Jan. 4, Domask hit 1 of 3 3-pointers and helped the Salukis roll to a 66-52 win in front of 4,087 fans. Domask was SIU's leading scorer as a true freshman in 2019-20 at 13.6 points per game, after guard Aaron Cook went down after just six games. His 54 3-pointers led the team, his 5.2 boards a game were the second-most on the team, and his 79 assists tied Lance Jones for the second-most on the team.

"Every night I'm just trying to do what I can, what I need to do for our team to win. Lance was shootin' well and he was gettin' looks, so I just had to contribute how I could," Domask said. "The rebounds are always an area where you can contribute, steal a bucket. They rotated well, so I was able to find some open guys when they came at me. Every night I just try to do what I need to do to help my team win."

Jones scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the first half. The 6-1 guard put the Salukis on his back after Domask's injury last season, scoring 30 in an overtime loss to No. 21 Loyola and 27 in a win over Northern Iowa. Tuesday night he made 5 of 10 from the field, all from behind the 3-point line, and was happy to have his partner in crime back on the floor. SIU played its only exhibition game without two possible starters, guard Trent Brown and graduate transfer guard Ben Coupet Jr.

"It's good to have him back, for sure. I feel like the ball moves more," Jones said. "We're more versatile, him playing in the mid-post or him stretching out the big guys on the side of the arc. It's good to have him back because it just makes our team more dominant, as well."

SIU coach Bryan Mullins played Domask just over 28 minutes, partly to help him get his conditioning back for the closed scrimmage Saturday and the opener at Little Rock on Nov. 9.

"Marcus did some good things, obviously. Marcus is a high-level player," Mullins said. "I think it was great for him, and for most of our guys, to get to play in this type of atmosphere and get their legs under them. For him, his first game in nine months, it was just getting game legs under him. We'll have another opportunity before we play Arkansas-Little Rock, so that's another opportunity for these guys, as well."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.