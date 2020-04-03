SIU Basketball | Former Saluki Francois headed to McNeese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Harwin Francois, who averaged 16.1 minutes per game in 31 contests for the SIU men's basketball team last season, announced his verbal commitment to McNeese Friday on Twitter.

Francois, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Myers, Florida, averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Salukis. He started six games shortly after SIU guard Aaron Cook broke his hand but decided to leave in search of more playing time. Francois' 34 3-pointers were the third-most on the team, and his shooting percentage (37.8%) behind the arc was second-best on the team.

Francois was one of 11 newcomers for first-year coach Bryan Mullins in 2019-20. He is transferring to a squad that could bring back 13 of 15 players this winter.

The Cowboys, who compete in the Southland Conference, finished 15-17 overall and 10-10 in the league. McNeese loses its best player, first team all-conference forward Sha'markus Kennedy (18.6 points, 10.9 rebounds per game last season), but could return three of its top-four scorers. McNeese is coached by Heath Schroyer.

