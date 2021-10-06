SIU Basketball | Muila overcomes 2 knee surgeries to return to court

CARBONDALE — There was a morning in July that, for a moment, J.D. Muila had to remind himself where he was.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward that was supposed to battle for a starting position for the Saluki men's basketball team was still battling to practice. Just a year ago, he was the starting forward for a 30-3 Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College team that was the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Muila, ranked the 24th-best junior college player in the country by jucorecruiting.com, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was to be the first Canadian to ever suit up for SIU's men's team.

He battled back from surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee while at Indian Hills. Then, just days before SIU was set to open the season at a multi-team event in Louisville, Muila hurt the same knee. The team's medical staff had hoped to get him back by the Missouri Valley Conference opener, but after opening it up during surgery, recommended he spend the 2020-21 season rehabbing.

"The hardest part was probably the mental side," Muila said. "Just kinda focusing and reminding myself every day my purpose and why I'm doing this. Why am I waking up at 6 a.m. and going to the health center? Just to remind myself, and stay motivated, because I went through a lot outside of my injury."

In addition to finding his way in the Saluki lineup, and the new school, Muila, 21, had to deal with COVID-19 like everyone else. He lifted weights with Jovon Shaw, SIU's strength and conditioning coach for men's basketball. He went through physical therapy at the SIU Rec Center to improve his range of motion. And when he wondered, for a moment, why he was doing all of it, he thought of his parents, Andre Muila Kayembe and Nicole Mwaka, and his brothers, Pierre and Daniel.

"My main motivation is my reasons why, which is my parents, my family, my brothers. I'm here for a reason," Muila said. "I came all the way here from Canada, and I'll tell myself 'If I don't want to wake up, why don't I just go back to Canada? What are you here for?' I'm already away from home. I had to make sacrifices. I don't get to see my people a lot. Those reasons kind of remind me why I need to keep going."

Muila was cleared to practice with contact in late August, a few weeks earlier than the Salukis projected. He joins a talented frontcourt that already includes 6-6 forward Marcus Domask and sixth-year senior forward Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8 transfer from Division II Lewis University that averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in his first Division I season. SIU also returns 6-9, 250-pound freshman center Kyler Filewich (6.8 ppg., 5.7 rpg.), who made the MVC All-Freshman Team. The Salukis also added two top-15 players in Illinois, 6-9, 265-pound center Scottie Ebube and 6-7, 210-pound forward Troy D'Amico.

SIU was ninth in the Valley in rebounding margin last season (minus-4.5 per game) after finishing 10th in 2019-20, one of the reasons it was seventh in the league in scoring defense (68.1 points allowed per game). The Salukis believe Muila will make his biggest impact at that end, as a physical defender with some pop off the ground and a relentless pursuit of the ball.

"Just my instincts. I've always been someone who enjoyed rebounding," Muila said. "It's not something a lot of people brag about, but I look up to players like Draymond Green, Dennis Rodman. I like doing that type of dirty stuff like rebounding, and taking charges. All the little dirty work that most players aren't willing to do. That's kind of what my game is about."

SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year who was known to get his nose dirty on occasion, admires Muila's energy at the defensive end.

"J.D.'s a great communicator. His energy is infectious when he brings it every single day, and that's huge for our team," he said. "He didn't play all last year, so he's still getting the reps and getting the feel for it, but we need him. Just his personality on the court, as well, is really important."

After an exhibition game against Division II Henderson State on Oct. 26, the Salukis are scheduled to open the season at Little Rock on Nov. 9.

