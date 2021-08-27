SIU Basketball Notebook: Dosier to Go Go, road trip to San Francisco near Christmas

"We talk about what's going to help them take that next step. If it's shooting or defense, or whatever. But it's not doing too much at a time," Dosier said. "Drew, for instance, for his guys, he tries to focus on one thing all summer. R.J. Barrett is in the gym every day, and his whole thing is getting more shifty, and getting better movements on his moves. Trying to find that one thing, and for me, the G League, what's going to get them in the league? If the question mark is their shooting percentage, getting them to be a great shooter, or if their question is defense, work with them on defense."