SIU Basketball Notebook: Dosier to Go Go, road trip to San Francisco near Christmas

CARBONDALE — Rob Dosier went to Las Vegas to watch the NBA Summer League, and ended up with a new job.
The graduate assistant for SIU's men's basketball team the last two years, Dosier has accepted a job with the Capital City Go-Gos of the NBA G League in Washington, D.C., as a player development coach. In between working with the G League squad, which will have players moving up and down from the NBA most of the season, typically, the Southern Illinois native will also get to work with the Washington Wizards.
"Them and the Lakers are two of the only teams where everything is in the same place. Boston's G League team is in Maine, for example," Dosier said. "Everything is in one place there, so I'll get to be around the NBA team a lot more than any other G League staff. I'll work with the Wizards before the G League season, as well as after the G League season. That's really what made it ideal."
Dosier has worked with NBA players before. He's been going out to Los Angeles the last five years to work with Drew Hanlen, a St. Louis native who is the CEO Of Pure Sweat Basketball. Hanlen trains and consults with several NBA and elite-level college players through his business, and has called Kevin Durant and Seth Curry a client at one time or another. Dosier met Hanlen, a former Belmont player, at a basketball camp when he was 13 years old, and the two have remained close.
Beginning in September, Dosier, 24, will help with Go-Gos tryouts, and start trying to get his G League players into the real league.
"We talk about what's going to help them take that next step. If it's shooting or defense, or whatever. But it's not doing too much at a time," Dosier said. "Drew, for instance, for his guys, he tries to focus on one thing all summer. R.J. Barrett is in the gym every day, and his whole thing is getting more shifty, and getting better movements on his moves. Trying to find that one thing, and for me, the G League, what's going to get them in the league? If the question mark is their shooting percentage, getting them to be a great shooter, or if their question is defense, work with them on defense."
Golf scramble, dinner fundraiser at Kokopelli: The SIU men's basketball team is hosting a tipoff fundraising dinner and silent auction from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion. Tickets for the event, which include a meal and two drink tickets, are available for $60 for an individual, $100 for a couple or $400 for a table.
Table sponsorships are available for $1,000, and will have a Saluki Basketball alum at their table. The program will feature appearances by current and former players, as well as third-year coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard from the early-to-late 2000s. Fans can register online at siusalukis.com. Space is limited.
The team's golf scramble at Kokopelli is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, with morning and afternoon tee times available. The cost is $175 for an individual or $1,000 for a six-some. Entry fees include greens fees, cart, lunch and an entry gift. Fans can register at siusalukis.com.
Schedule updates: SIU has not released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule, but some games have been released.
The Salukis host Austin Peay Nov. 12, will play at the Paradise Jam from Nov. 19-22 in the Virgin Islands, and host Alcorn State Nov. 26. SIU opens the eight-team multi-team event in the Virgin Islands against Colorado Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., and will also play a non-Division I team at home as part of that tournament.
The Salukis are also scheduled to go to Tulsa Dec. 11, host Southeast Missouri State Dec. 15 and go to San Francisco Dec. 22.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman