SIU Basketball | Reddies and Salukis: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — After more than 600 days and two strains of the coronavirus, fans are coming back to the Banterra Center Tuesday night.

The SIU men's basketball team plays its only exhibition game against Division II Henderson (Arkansas) State at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $5 for the upper bleachers and can be purchased at the door. Guards Trent Brown (back) and Ben Coupet Jr. (hamstring) will have to wait for their 2021-22 Saluki debuts, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Monday, as they will sit out the first of two competitions that will not count this week.

SIU is scheduled to compete against IPFW in Indianapolis on Saturday as part of a closed scrimmage. Fans and media are not invited, and coaches and players can't publicly talk about the events that transpire in that scrimmage, per NCAA rules. SIU officially opens the season at Little Rock on Nov. 9.

Here are three things to look for in Tuesday's exhibition game:

No. 1 — Domask's new turnaround jumper

SIU forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference's top newcomer, is back after missing all but 10 games last season with a foot injury. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore was the Salukis' top scorer (16.3 points per game) and rebounder (4.5 per game) through the first 10 games last season, and could be even more effective with the team's added depth.

Domask spent some of the summer working on his mid-range game, he said, and added a new shot you may see Tuesday night.

"Every team gives up different stuff," Domask said. "Every team has a different weak spot, but I feel like, getting into the lane, and having a little turnaround, or something like that, is kind of unguardable, almost. If you don't block it, there's almost nothing you can do against a turnaround fadeaway like that, so that's kind of what I've tried to develop."

Domask was SIU's top 3-point shooter as a true freshman and made 14 of 46 last season (30.4%). He is one of the team's core three players, along with third-year sophomore guards Lance Jones (13.4 ppg., 35 steals) and Brown. Domask was named to the MVC preseason second team, while Jones made the third team.

No. 2 — The Salukis' new depth with 15 players

Coupet, a 6-7 graduate transfer from Little Rock that has guard skils, could start with Brown, Domask and Jones, presumably, when they all get healthy. You might notice SIU's additional depth this season even without them, as point guard Dalton Banks and sixth-year senior forward Anthony D'Avanzo may start Tuesday night but not the rest of the season.

In a guard's league, SIU has plenty of them, with Jones, Brown, Coupet, Banks, fourth-year sophomore Ben Harvey, Steven Verplancken Jr., who started most of the second half, and freshman Foster Wonders. Freshman Scottie Ebube, a powerful 6-9, 265-pound center from Mundelein High School, will battle second-year freshman Kyler Filewich (6.8 ppg., 5.7 rpg.) for minutes. Filewich made the MVC All-Freshman Team. This year, the Salukis may play with four guards the majority of the season, but can go big with Ebube, Filewich and 6-8 J.D. Muila, or a bit smaller with Domask, D'Avanzo and Coupet in the lineup.

No. 3 — Morehead State transfer Malik Riddle

Henderson State is coached by Jimmy Elgas, a longtime assistant coach at Evansville with Marty Simmons that has also been at a few other Division I programs. Don't look for the Simmons motion offense. The Reddies like to get up and down the court, and pressure on defense.

They had more than 100 more turnovers than assists last season and still finished 11-9. One reason? Junior guard Malik Riddle, a transfer from Morehead State that averaged 12.6 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.

"He can do it in a variety of different ways," Elgas said. "He’s an outstanding catch-and-shoot guy. He has a good shot-fake. He can really get to the basket, and finish, and has a good mid-range game. I think the fact that he’s versatile helps us. His work ethic has helped him work himself into a multi-dimensional scorer for us."

