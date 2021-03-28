SIU Basketball | Salukis' Butler enters transfer portal after freshman season

CARBONDALE — SIU freshman Eric Butler will look for a bigger role at a new program, he said Sunday night.

Butler, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard from Orlando, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Playing behind a core of Lance Jones, Trent Brown, forward Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey, he appeared in eight games as a true freshman. Butler played a total of 35 minutes during SIU's 12-14 season, scoring two points against Division II Quincy and two against Drake.

"I took it as a learning experience," Butler said. "I appreciate all the coaches for just giving me the opportunity to get better on and off the court."

Butler played a season-high 10 minutes against Quincy in SIU's 102-61 victory at the Banterra Center Dec. 6, 2020. He made 2 of 7 from the field for the season and missed his only two 3-point attempts.