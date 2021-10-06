SIU Basketball | Salukis' home game against Loyola selected for ESPNU

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team will appear on ESPNU on Jan. 2, 2022, when it hosts defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Loyola at the Banterra Center.

The game is the start of the Salukis' second shift of the conference season after they open MVC play at Evansville on Dec. 1, in what will be the earliest Valley game in both teams' history. The MVC scheduled all 10 Valley teams to play a league game on Dec. 1 or 2 during the 2021-22 season. Tipoff between SIU and Loyola is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The Salukis (12-14 last season) return all five starters from the 2020-21 COVID-19-centric season, and added five newcomers, freshmen Troy D'Amico, Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders, Little Rock transfer Ben Coupet Jr. and walk-on Reece Johnson from Benton High School. SIU returns 6-foot-6 forward Marcus Domask, the team's leading scorer (16.3 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (4.9 per game) last season before a foot injury ended his sophomore year after just 10 games. The Salukis also get 6-8 forward J.D. Muila back after he missed the entire season with a torn meniscus.

The Ramblers (26-5) reached the Sweet 16 last season after knocking off Georgia Tech and top-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament. Former coach Porter Moser is now at Oklahoma, and MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig is playing professionally in Belgium, but Loyola still has MVC Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Williamson (8.8 ppg., 3.9 rpg.), third team All-MVC forward Aher Uguak (7.3 ppg., 3.9 rpg.), point guard Braden Norris (99 assists, 50 turnovers, 41% from the 3-point line) and senior guard Keith Clemons (7.5 ppg., 1.5 rpg.). Sophomore guard Marquise Kennedy (7.2 ppg., 3.2 rpg.) made the MVC All-Bench Team last season.

The Valley unveiled its men's and women's basketball package on ESPN's networks Tuesday. In the eighth year of a 10-year contract with the worldwide leader in sports, the MVC will have 41 games produced by ESPN for ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 or ESPN+, the network's exclusive streaming network. There are four games scheduled for ESPN2 and six on ESPNU, including SIU's game with Loyola. The league and the network will help decide which ones air in those slots, sometimes only a week before tipoff.

Northern Iowa's game at Loyola on Sunday, Feb. 13, is the only game on the schedule set to air on ESPN2. UNI has former MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green back after he missed most of last season with hip problems, as well as all-conference forward Austin Phyfe and 2021 MVC Freshman of the Year Bowen Born. Loyola's game at Missouri State on Sunday, Feb. 6, is currently scheduled for ESPNU.

The league has 20 other possibilities to appear on ESPN2, including all of Bradley and SIU's games at the Paradise Jam Nov. 19-23 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. All the games at that tournament are currently slated for ESPN3 or ESPN+. Valparaiso's conference opener at Drake on Dec. 2 is scheduled to air on ESPNU. There are six other games that will appear on either ESPNU or ESPN2, Drake at UNI on Jan. 22, Loyola at Drake on Jan. 30, Drake at Loyola on Feb. 19, Missouri State at UNI on Feb. 20 and Loyola at UNI on the final day of the regular season, Feb. 26.

Additional games produced by individual institutions will be delivered exclusively by The Valley on ESPN on either ESPN3 or ESPN+. Those games will be available online through the ESPN app or the ESPN mobile app. ESPN3 is available to most internet subscribers, while ESPN+ is a subscription service.

Despite another banner year on the women's side — Missouri State reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and UNI made the semifinals of the WNIT last season — most of the league's 2021-22 ESPN package is scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The Valley got a big boost for its MVC Tournament championship game at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, as it was picked up by ESPNU for 2022. It will be the first time the women's tournament championship game airs on ESPNU.

"Our women's basketball continues its ascent, and we are grateful for the recognition by ESPN with its clearance of our tournament title game on ESPNU," MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a news release Tuesday.

The other games at the MVC Tournament will air on ESPN+. The opening-round games of the men's tournament in St. Louis are scheduled to air on Bally Sports Midwest-Indiana-Kansas City and NBC Sports Chicago, along with The Valley on ESPN. The semifinals will air on CBS Sports Network, with the championship game at the Enterprise Center set to air on CBS on March 6.

