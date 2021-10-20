SIU Basketball | Salukis in search of third scorer with Domask, Jones

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones has his sidekick back with the return of 6-foot-6 forward Marcus Domask, SIU's leading scorer and rebounder in 2019-20. The Salukis' search for a third cog in their offense has been a bit more complex, but coach Bryan Mullins believes he has more options than ever this season.

"Credit to the league, how good this league is that every kid in the league thinks that he can go wherever they want to go after college from here in the Valley. So, in order to win in this league you gotta be deep," Mullins said Wednesday on the Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "You can't just win it with one guy or two guys. You gotta have a complete team, and that's what we're trying to develop. That's why I'm excited about this year, as I mentioned before, because our depth should be much greater than it's been the past couple years."

How deep are the Salukis compared to last season? Mullins didn't get a single question on Valley Media Day about Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year who missed all but 10 games last season with a foot injury. The third-year sophomore scored 26 points to help SIU get past Butler on the road on the way to a 7-0 start, the best in program history since 1947. Domask scored at least 10 points in eight of his 10 games, including 24 in an overtime win at Southeast Missouri State to start the season and 25 in the team's first loss of the year against Evansville. He also had four or more rebounds six times, for the second-worst rebounding team in the league.

Without Domask or projected starter J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college recruit who missed the whole season with a torn meniscus, Jones had to carry the Salukis most of the 2020-21 season. The 6-1, 200-pound sophomore poured in a career-high 30 points at 21st-ranked Loyola in the final game of the regular season, a 65-58 overtime loss, and scored in double figures 18 times. Jones led the team in assists (73), 3-point shooting (52 of 122, 42.6%), free throws made (68) and steals (35) in his second year starting at a position he never played before coming to Carbondale.

"Well, we want Lance to be who he is, to be able to be aggressive, like we've talked a lot about. His paint-touch decision-making has been something we've stressed to him throughout his two years here, and going into this year," Mullins said. "As he continues to mature in the game, the game will slow down for him, and with the decisions he makes. He continues to improve in that. The thing I think he does best is he plays with complete confidence. He almost plays fearless at times, and we don't want to reel that in. We just want to make sure we're getting the shots that we want to get, and making sure he gets the shots that are high-percentage shots for him."

SIU was picked fifth in the MVC preseason poll released Wednesday, partly because of the return of Domask, Jones and three other starters from last season's 12-14 team. Domask was picked second team preseason all-conference, while Jones made the third team. The Salukis could have several options for the third piece of a potential Big 3:

• Trent Brown, 6-2, So., G: Mullins' first recruit as head coach here is now part of the Salukis' core with 58 career games under his belt. The eighth-best 3-point shooter in the Valley last season (38.9%) was also one of SIU's best on-the-ball defenders.

• Steven Verplancken Jr., 6-4, So., G: The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State started the last 17 games of the season and got valuable experience. With a better understanding of the defense, Mullins is hopeful he can help the team even more at that end, too, as a third-year sophomore.

• Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Grad., G: The graduate transfer from Little Rock gives the Salukis great length, scoring, and athleticism.

• Kyler Filewich, 6-9, Fr., C: Filewich was pushed into a starting role as a true freshman from Canada because of Muila's injury, but ended up making the MVC All-Freshman Team. The powerful center slimmed down some this year and was SIU's top offensive rebounder.

• Foster Wonders, 6-5, Fr., G: A three-time player of the year in his region, the all-time leading scorer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula won't have to carry the offensive load as a true freshman but could be a big contributor. Wonders doesn't miss much from downtown in practice. If he's able to defend on the perimeter, he could play significant minutes.

SIU is one of four teams in the Valley with all five starters back, as the NCAA allowed anyone that wanted to come back to do so with their team's blessing. The other three teams with all five back, preseason favorite Drake, Northern Iowa and Missouri State, were all picked ahead of the Salukis.

"We need a Big Three, a Big Four, a Big Five, a Big Six. We need a lot of guys to emerge," Mullins said. "The Valley is such a deep league. Obviously, this year, it's unlike any in our league, with the COVID aspect and these teams returning so many players, and just the depth of this league. There's no bad teams. I think it's a credit to all the coaches that they have all these kids coming back to talk about their cultures."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.