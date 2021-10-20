 Skip to main content
SIU Basketball

SIU Basketball | Salukis in search of third scorer with Domask, Jones

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones has his sidekick back with the return of 6-foot-6 forward Marcus Domask, SIU's leading scorer and rebounder in 2019-20. The Salukis' search for a third cog in their offense has been a bit more complex, but coach Bryan Mullins believes he has more options than ever this season.

"Credit to the league, how good this league is that every kid in the league thinks that he can go wherever they want to go after college from here in the Valley. So, in order to win in this league you gotta be deep," Mullins said Wednesday on the Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "You can't just win it with one guy or two guys. You gotta have a complete team, and that's what we're trying to develop. That's why I'm excited about this year, as I mentioned before, because our depth should be much greater than it's been the past couple years."

How deep are the Salukis compared to last season? Mullins didn't get a single question on Valley Media Day about Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year who missed all but 10 games last season with a foot injury. The third-year sophomore scored 26 points to help SIU get past Butler on the road on the way to a 7-0 start, the best in program history since 1947. Domask scored at least 10 points in eight of his 10 games, including 24 in an overtime win at Southeast Missouri State to start the season and 25 in the team's first loss of the year against Evansville. He also had four or more rebounds six times, for the second-worst rebounding team in the league.

Without Domask or projected starter J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college recruit who missed the whole season with a torn meniscus, Jones had to carry the Salukis most of the 2020-21 season. The 6-1, 200-pound sophomore poured in a career-high 30 points at 21st-ranked Loyola in the final game of the regular season, a 65-58 overtime loss, and scored in double figures 18 times. Jones led the team in assists (73), 3-point shooting (52 of 122, 42.6%), free throws made (68) and steals (35) in his second year starting at a position he never played before coming to Carbondale. 

"Well, we want Lance to be who he is, to be able to be aggressive, like we've talked a lot about. His paint-touch decision-making has been something we've stressed to him throughout his two years here, and going into this year," Mullins said. "As he continues to mature in the game, the game will slow down for him, and with the decisions he makes. He continues to improve in that. The thing I think he does best is he plays with complete confidence. He almost plays fearless at times, and we don't want to reel that in. We just want to make sure we're getting the shots that we want to get, and making sure he gets the shots that are high-percentage shots for him."

SIU was picked fifth in the MVC preseason poll released Wednesday, partly because of the return of Domask, Jones and three other starters from last season's 12-14 team. Domask was picked second team preseason all-conference, while Jones made the third team. The Salukis could have several options for the third piece of a potential Big 3:

Trent Brown, 6-2, So., G: Mullins' first recruit as head coach here is now part of the Salukis' core with 58 career games under his belt. The eighth-best 3-point shooter in the Valley last season (38.9%) was also one of SIU's best on-the-ball defenders. 

Steven Verplancken Jr., 6-4, So., G: The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State started the last 17 games of the season and got valuable experience. With a better understanding of the defense, Mullins is hopeful he can help the team even more at that end, too, as a third-year sophomore.

Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Grad., G: The graduate transfer from Little Rock gives the Salukis great length, scoring, and athleticism. 

Kyler Filewich, 6-9, Fr., C: Filewich was pushed into a starting role as a true freshman from Canada because of Muila's injury, but ended up making the MVC All-Freshman Team. The powerful center slimmed down some this year and was SIU's top offensive rebounder.

Foster Wonders, 6-5, Fr., G: A three-time player of the year in his region, the all-time leading scorer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula won't have to carry the offensive load as a true freshman but could be a big contributor. Wonders doesn't miss much from downtown in practice. If he's able to defend on the perimeter, he could play significant minutes. 

SIU is one of four teams in the Valley with all five starters back, as the NCAA allowed anyone that wanted to come back to do so with their team's blessing. The other three teams with all five back, preseason favorite Drake, Northern Iowa and Missouri State, were all picked ahead of the Salukis. 

"We need a Big Three, a Big Four, a Big Five, a Big Six. We need a lot of guys to emerge," Mullins said. "The Valley is such a deep league. Obviously, this year, it's unlike any in our league, with the COVID aspect and these teams returning so many players, and just the depth of this league. There's no bad teams. I think it's a credit to all the coaches that they have all these kids coming back to talk about their cultures."

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

BRYAN MULLINS' COMMENTS ON MVC TELECONFERENCE

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins appeared via Zoom on the Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference Wednesday as part of media day. Here is a transcript of his comments: 
How are your practices going? 
Practices are going great. Just excited. The year is coming fast. It's crazy. We got a probably earlier than usual exhibition game, so we got that in six days, next Tuesday, so, guys are getting excited. Obviously, this summer, fall practices have been different from last year, and it's just been great to be able to get a lot accomplished, to have the guys every single day. Our guys are real excited about this year, just to have the community back at our games. They're such a big part of our program. 
There's a lot of momentum. Our football team's doing really well, so, it's a great time right now to be a Saluki. 
Health-wise, our guys are doing well. Everyone's back on the court. Trent Brown's dealing with a little bit of a back issue right now, but, hopefully, he should be back in time for the start of the season. Everyone else has been healthy, and been practicin', and it's been competitive. This should be the deepest team that we've had in these first three years, and I think it'll allow our guys to play at a really high level, and play as hard as they can for longer stretches because we will have, hopefully, more depth, and more people to come in and there won't be a dropoff.
Besides rebounding, where do you see J.D. Muila helping you the most? 
Defensively, ball-screen coverage. He's got great feet. He's versatile. You can do different things with 'em. In terms of a shell defense, he can cover a lot of ground, and make up for guys if they get beat off the dribble. I think, defensively, with his feet, he's got really good feet. I think he's gonna be a big factor for us. 
And then offensively, in transition offense. He runs the floor really well. He's very athletic. He can sprint as well as anyone on our team, so, runnin' the floor in transition, and also he's a great screener. He does a great job of setting good screens, getting out of screens, changes angles on screens. I do think he's gonna give us a big boost on both sides of the ball. 
What wrinkles has Kyler Filewich added to his game? 
Kyler's had a great spring, summer, fall for us. He's been available every single day. I think he's one or two of the guys who hasn't missed a workout since the end of last season. So, he's done a great job with his body, first and foremost. He's gotten stronger, he's gotten leaner, gotten quicker, and just has a better core and a better base, which helps him with post-ups, which helps him defensively, ball-screens. And then he's a lot more comfortable, A, shooting free throws, and then making one more extra dribble on a post-up or a free-throw line catch where he's able to drive a close-out or back someone down. 
I just think he's a lot more comfortable, and that's what happens a lot freshman and sophomore year. It's not as new to you. You get relaxed a little bit more, and the game slows down a little bit, and we've been able to see that through practices. 
Lance (Jones) really took over a few games last season. How much has his decision-making improved, and will he be the same player if he becomes more of an assists guy? 
Well, we want Lance to be who he is, to be able to be aggressive, like we've talked a lot about. His paint-touch decision-making has been something we've stressed to him throughout his two years here, and going into this year. As he continues to mature in the game, the game will slow down for him, and with the decisions he makes. He continues to improve in that. The thing I think he does best is he plays with complete confidence. He almost plays fearless at times, and we don't want to reel that in. We just want to make sure we're getting the shots that we want to get, and making sure he gets the shots that are high-percentage shots for him. 
He's an elite shooter from 3, and he does a good job finishing when it's a 1-on-1-type finish. If he draws two guys to him, getting him to continue to develop that sense of where he finds the open teammate, but he's explosive. He's had a great summer and fall. He's another one of the guys that have been on the court every single day, and that's been huge for him. What he did last year was impressive. I think he's got another step, another jump that he can make this year. 
People know about Jones and Marcus (Domask). Do you need a third star player to emerge? 
We need a Big Three, a Big Four, a Big Five, a Big Six. We need a lot of guys to emerge. The Valley is such a deep league. Obviously, this year, it's unlike any in our league, with the COVID aspect and these teams returning so many players, and just the depth of this league. There's no bad teams. I think it's a credit to all the coaches that they have all these kids coming back to talk about their cultures. Also, credit to the league, how good this league is that every kid in the league thinks that he can go wherever they want to go after college from here in the Valley. So, in order to win in this league you gotta be deep. You can't just win it with one guy or two guys. You gotta have a complete team, and that's what we're trying to develop. That's why I'm excited about this year, as I mentioned before, because our depth should be much greater than it's been the past couple years. 
How has your team learned to live with COVID? And how close are you to having your team fully vaccinated? 
We're fully vaccinated as a program. We have been for a while. We're living with it right now. We're doing what we can. Our guys, we stress to 'em to, obviously, continue to make good decisions even though everyone's vaccinated. Obviously there's a part of it you can't control, and for our guys' sake, mainly, I hope nothing happens to them. I don't want them to have to miss a couple games, or a week because that happens to them, but if it does happen, we'll deal with it, and we'll move forward. 
Can you talk about Ben Coupet? What do you expect from him this year? 
He brings a sense of maturity. He brings experience to us. He's different from our other guards or wings, just in terms of his length, his athleticism, and we have high hopes for him. He's worked extremely hard. I think he came in at 177, and he's 196 right now, in terms of putting on weight. He got here in June. In four months, he's put on almost 20 pounds of muscle. He's worked really hard in the weight room, as well. I think he's gonna have a great season for us. He's different from what we have, so I think he's a great piece for our program. 
Steven Verplancken Jr. started some in the lineup last season. What do you expect from him? 
I think Steven's gonna have a big jump. He's a guy that got a ton of valuable experience last year, along with Kyler and Dalton. Steven's one of the hardest workers in our program, in the gym in the mornings and late at night. He loves being here, and I think he's gonna be much more comfortable handling the ball this year. I think the game's gonna slow down for him. He understands our defense. He's a really good positional defender, so, I think just in terms of being able to trust someone on the court, Steven's been able to earn that the last year and a half.  
