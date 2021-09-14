SIU Basketball | Salukis to open MVC play at Evansville Dec. 1

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will open the Missouri Valley Conference season earlier than normal, Dec. 1, at Evansville, according to the league schedules released Tuesday.

The league is having all 10 teams play a single conference game the week after Thanksgiving, on either Dec. 1 or Dec. 2, with the other 17 games beginning after the new year on Sunday, Jan. 2. Every team will play a home-and-home against the other nine programs after trying a two-game, two-day series at one site last season amidst COVID-19. The Valley was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its league games in (90 for 90).

SIU split with Evansville at the Banterra Center last season, winning 63-57 in Game 1 and losing 84-72 in Game 2. The Salukis' Dec. 1 date at Evansville will be their earliest MVC game ever. They played at Creighton Dec. 5, 1998, in what was coach Bruce Weber's first season. Television designations and start times will be announced later, and there is a possibility of games shifting due to a national TV partner's request, according to a news release from the Valley.