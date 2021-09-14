SIU Basketball | Salukis to open MVC play at Evansville Dec. 1

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will open the Missouri Valley Conference season earlier than normal, Dec. 1, at Evansville, according to the league schedules released Tuesday.
The league is having all 10 teams play a single conference game the week after Thanksgiving, on either Dec. 1 or Dec. 2, with the other 17 games beginning after the new year on Sunday, Jan. 2. Every team will play a home-and-home against the other nine programs after trying a two-game, two-day series at one site last season amidst COVID-19. The Valley was the only Division I league in the country to get all of its league games in (90 for 90).
SIU split with Evansville at the Banterra Center last season, winning 63-57 in Game 1 and losing 84-72 in Game 2. The Salukis' Dec. 1 date at Evansville will be their earliest MVC game ever. They played at Creighton Dec. 5, 1998, in what was coach Bruce Weber's first season. Television designations and start times will be announced later, and there is a possibility of games shifting due to a national TV partner's request, according to a news release from the Valley.
The Salukis went 12-14 overall and 5-13 in the MVC last season after a 7-0 start. Leading scorer Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, played only 10 games after injuring his foot. Freshman center Kyler Filewich (6.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game) started 16 games after junior college transfer J.D. Muila tore his meniscus and was lost for the entire season. Filewich was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team.
Evansville returns four starters off last season's 9-16 club that finished 7-11 in the league. The Purple Aces won seven more Valley games than the previous season under coach Todd Lickliter. Evansville returns its top-three scorers, guards Jawaun Newton (13.5 ppg.), Shamar Givance (13.3 ppg., 100 assists, 71 turnovers) and Noah Frederking (10.2 ppg.). The team's top rebounder last season, forward Jax Levitch, who averaged 5.1 boards a game, did not return.
The Dec. 1 game at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, will be the Aces' earliest MVC game ever, too. Evansville's earliest MVC game before this season was played at SIU on Dec. 8, 1999.
SIU faces four teams projected to be near the top of the 2021-22 preseason poll when league play resumes Sunday, Jan. 2. The Salukis host defending league champion Loyola and new coach Drew Valentine Jan. 2, then host Drake, an NCAA Tournament qualifier that returns all five starters, Wednesday, Jan. 5. SIU then goes to Valparaiso Jan. 8, plays at Missouri State Jan. 12, and returns home to host Northern Iowa.
The State Farm MVC Tournament will take place Thursday-Sunday, March 3-6, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
SIU has not announced its non-conference schedule yet, but has signed on for 10 games for the upcoming season. The Salukis are scheduled to open, at this time, against Austin Peay Nov. 12. SIU is also scheduled to play three games at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Nov. 19-22, beginning with Colorado Nov. 19. The Salukis are expected to host a non-Division I team either before or after that event.
SIU also hosts Alcorn State Nov. 26, hosts Southern Mississippi Dec. 4, goes to Tulsa Dec. 11, hosts Southeast Missouri State Dec. 15, and plays at San Francisco Dec. 22. The Tulsa game carries a $58,000 guarantee to SIU. The Salukis can play a maximum of 13 non-conference games with their 18-game MVC schedule.
