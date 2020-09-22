 Skip to main content
SIU Basketball | Salukis to open Valley play at home against Bradley on New Year's Eve
SIU Basketball | Salukis to open Valley play at home against Bradley on New Year's Eve

SIU forward Marcus Domask (1) celebrates after scoring what would be the Salukis’ final points in a 70-53 win over Evansville at the Banterra Center on Feb. 20 in Carbondale. Domask led the Salukis with 19 points.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — Saluki fans can ring in the new year a bit early with the first Missouri Valley Conference game of the 2020-21 season at the Banterra Center.

It's not clear if fans will be allowed into the building to see the Salukis' league opener against Bradley, but the two in-state rivals will open conference play in Carbondale on Dec. 31. Game times and television coverage for the league season are still to be announced. SIU, and the other nine schools in the Valley, released their league schedules Tuesday.

SIU, which returns two starters from last season's 16-16 club, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, goes to Illinois State on Jan. 3, plays at Indiana State on Jan. 6 and returns home Saturday, Jan. 9, to face Valparaiso. The Salukis then play at Missouri State on Jan. 13, but finish the first half of the league schedule with three out of their last four at home. SIU hosts last season's regular-season champion, Northern Iowa, Sunday, Jan. 17, then hosts Drake on Jan. 20. The Salukis close the first half at Bradley on Saturday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Jan. 27 against Loyola.

Notably, SIU doesn't play Evansville until the second half of the conference season. The Purple Aces, who are rebuilding under coach Todd Lickliter, went 0-18 in the Valley last season and finished the season on a 19-game losing streak.

The Salukis have eight newcomers to go with Domask, last season's MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, Jones, sophomore guard Trent Brown and sophomore forward Sekou Dembele. Third-year sophomore guard Ben Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, sat out last season and will have three years to play for SIU beginning this winter.

The MVC men's basketball tournament is scheduled for March 4-7 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Saluki women open the conference season on New Year's Day, 2021, at Indiana State. SIU then plays at Evansville on Sunday, Jan. 3.

SIU returns nine letterwinners from a year ago, led by returning All-MVC selection Makenzie Silvey. The Salukis also welcome five newcomers to the mix for coach Cindy Stein's eighth season.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

