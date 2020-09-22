SIU Basketball | Salukis to open Valley play at home against Bradley on New Year's Eve

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Saluki fans can ring in the new year a bit early with the first Missouri Valley Conference game of the 2020-21 season at the Banterra Center.

It's not clear if fans will be allowed into the building to see the Salukis' league opener against Bradley, but the two in-state rivals will open conference play in Carbondale on Dec. 31. Game times and television coverage for the league season are still to be announced. SIU, and the other nine schools in the Valley, released their league schedules Tuesday.

SIU, which returns two starters from last season's 16-16 club, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, goes to Illinois State on Jan. 3, plays at Indiana State on Jan. 6 and returns home Saturday, Jan. 9, to face Valparaiso. The Salukis then play at Missouri State on Jan. 13, but finish the first half of the league schedule with three out of their last four at home. SIU hosts last season's regular-season champion, Northern Iowa, Sunday, Jan. 17, then hosts Drake on Jan. 20. The Salukis close the first half at Bradley on Saturday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Jan. 27 against Loyola.

Notably, SIU doesn't play Evansville until the second half of the conference season. The Purple Aces, who are rebuilding under coach Todd Lickliter, went 0-18 in the Valley last season and finished the season on a 19-game losing streak.