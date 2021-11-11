SIU Basketball | Three things to watch as SIU hosts Austin Peay

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team started so well at Little Rock Tuesday night.

The Salukis trailed 9-8 after forward Nikola Maric split a pair of free throws about five minutes into the game at the Stephens Center, and then rolled off 11 in a row. Ben Coupet Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard that played last season for the Trojans, scored two of his seven points against his old team with a two-handed dunk off a backdoor pass. Coupet's dunk put SIU up 21-11, and the lead went to 14 before Little Rock closed the gap.

Four turnovers in the final three minutes by the Salukis allowed the Trojans to close a seven-point gap to three at the half. SIU gave away 23 possessions in its season opener, which led to 33 of Little Rock's 69 points. Eight of those turnovers were from starting point guard Lance Jones, who scored a game-high 21 points to try to rally the Salukis to the win. The fact SIU was even in the game in the final minute was a testament to their resolve.

"It's a 40-minute game, and you gotta play every possession like it's your last. You gotta have a short-term memory, and that was kinda the message to our guys throughout every timeout, free throws, whatever it was," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We were just trying to get the guys to understand 'Hey, there's still a lot of time, they're going to give us opportunities. If we can just execute and get some stops, we'll be able to get back in this game.'"

Little Rock prevailed 69-66 with four players in double figures. The Trojans went 2 of 15 from the 3-point line, got outrebounded by 10, and had 10 turnovers themselves, but put the Salukis down just enough where they couldn't recover. Jones, backup guard Ben Harvey (four) and starting forward Marcus Domask (five) all had four or more turnovers in the loss.

With the Paradise Jam a week away, SIU is back at home Friday night to take on Austin Peay (1-0). The Governors haven't played a Division I team yet in one exhibition game but they got a win over an NAIA program Tuesday night, 87-79. Here are three things to watch in Friday night's game at the Banterra Center:

No. 1 — Governors' size up front

Whereas Little Rock featured a 6-10 forward and several guards over 6-4, the Govs have a big frontline and not such a large backcourt. Austin Peay features a versatile wing in 6-7 Cameron Copeland, a junior guard/forward that had 18 points and six boards in 34 minutes against Tennessee Southern, and a 6-11, 270-pound freshman center in Elijah Hutchins-Everett (17 points, eight boards Tuesday).

First-year head coach Nate James, a former assistant at Duke, also has 6-11 Caleb Stone-Carrawell and a 7-2 center off the bench, Assane Diouf, who is a large 250 pounds. SIU likes to play with four guards, and will be pressed to make the Govs play their style rather than the other way around.

"They got great length. They're gonna pressure up their lines. They're gonna try to turn us over, and they're gonna play extremely hard," Mullins said. "They had a Division II game or an NAIA opponent Tuesday night, so this is their Division I opener, so they're gonna be ready to go. Our guys understand that, and for us, ball-movement is key. There's a reason we have four or five guys on the court that can score, and we gotta use that to our strengths, and we gotta make sure the ball moves. We gotta play downhill to do that."

SIU was able to take Maric out of the game, to some degree, by doubling him every time he caught it outside the lane. Maric still had seven assists, but went 2 of 7 from the field. Hutchins-Everett hit 2 of 3 behind the arc against Tennessee Southern, and the Govs feature three other perimeter problems in guards Tariq Silver, point guard Carlos Paez and Drew Calderon.

No. 2 — Salukis handling the press

Tennessee Southern didn't have much trouble breaking Austin Peay's full-court press, but the Govs will likely come after the Salukis after they crumbled against Little Rock's pressure. SIU guard Trent Brown, a third-year junior who started every game last season, missed Tuesday's game with a back injury and is questionable for Friday's game, Mullins said. Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here in the late 2000s, said the team can't get rattled with the ball under pressure.

"Having the poise, being aggressive, taking care of the ball, meeting our passes. Not getting rushed," he said. "Our guys gotta play downhill more against the press and not play so much east-west, but some of our turnovers were, for whatever reason, we weren't focused on that possession and made careless turnovers, not even really against strong traps or anything like that."

When SIU handled the ball, it proved to be pretty dangerous. The Salukis had three players in double figures and shot 45.1% as a team (23 of 51). SIU made 11 of 30 3-pointers, without Brown, one of the top 3-point shooters in the Missouri Valley Conference along with Jones, and it made 9 of 10 free throws.

Austin Peay didn't do a great job of stopping Tennessee Southern's penetration, or locating its shooters. Tennessee Southern made 13 of 23 3s (56.5%) and shot 54.4% for the game.

No. 3 — One game later

A big home crowd should help SIU's chances, but getting its first game out of the way also may help some of the Salukis get back in sync. Jones had 17 points in the exhibition win over Henderson State and 21 Tuesday night. Domask went 4 of 14 from the field in his first actual game in over 10 months, and Coupet competed for the first time in over two weeks because of a strained hamstring. All three could have a bit more confidence in their second game of the season.

Two other Salukis, forwards J.D. Muila and Troy D'Amico, also made their debuts Tuesday night.

"In terms of where this team can go, I think it's got a very high, high ceiling," Mullins said. "Coup hadn't practiced in three-and-a-half weeks. Trent, obviously, missed the game, and has been out for a while, so we're still getting guys back on the court. We just can't beat ourselves, and that was our message (Wednesday) to our guys, in terms of what it takes to win on the road. We gotta be one way. We gotta be consistent. We gotta play the right way at all times, and if we do that, we can play with anybody in the country."

