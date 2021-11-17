 Skip to main content
SIU Basketball | Paradise Jam

SIU Basketball | Verplancken a developing piece of Saluki offense heading to Paradise

CARBONDALE — Steven Verplancken Jr. kept SIU's men's basketball team afloat in the first half against Austin Peay.

Four days after a frustrating performance at Little Rock, when the Salukis allowed the Trojans to score 33 points off their 23 turnovers, they trailed by seven early against the Govs in their home opener. Junior point guard Lance Jones didn't score in the opening half, and SIU trailed by three despite shooting 47.8% from the field (11 of 23). The Salukis would have been even deeper down the drain if not for Verplancken's nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.

"I like expectations. I think the pressure is a privilege," Verplancken said. "The pressure is there for a reason, and I think it makes me work harder. It just makes me be in the moment more, because that means so much. You have to be there."

Verplancken delivered 14 points in SIU's 73-55 win after putting up 11 at Little Rock. The Salukis (1-1) rode Jones' 22 second-half points to even up their record heading into the Paradise Jam Friday through Monday in the Virgin Islands. A year older, with four newcomers, SIU is the youngest team in the Missouri Valley Conference in terms of years even though it starts three juniors and two sophomores. Graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr. and the team's only sixth-year senior, forward Anthony D'Avanzo, have both come off the bench in SIU's first two games.

Verplancken came on at the end of his first Division I season, starting the final 16 games. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard played in all 26 and averaged seven points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State was the team's fifth-leading scorer and averaged 26.3 minutes per game. Verplancken's 32 3-pointers off 71 attempts during MVC play (39.5%) was the sixth-best percentage in the league. 

The Dominican Republic native has taken on a leadership role in Year 2 in Carbondale, he said. He averaged 32.9 minutes per game in SIU's first two games, and has worked at improving his defense for a team that depends on it. The Salukis lost 69-66 at Little Rock. Last season they went 9-3 in games they scored 66 points or more. 

"He's put the work in every single day, so I think that gives him a lot of confidence, as well. We need Steven to be a productive player, and he's been so in the exhibition, scrimmage, these first few games," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's done a great job for us, defensively, being in great position, as well. That's something we've talked with him about a lot this summer and fall, is his defense. I think he's made some big strides there for us."

Austin Peay got 19 points from center Elijah Hutchins-Everett and 18 from Caleb Stone-Carrawell, but little from anyone else in its first loss of the season. The Govs' two starting guards went a combined 2 of 14 from the field against a Saluki team with five returning starters from last season's 12-14 squad.

Buying into the defensive end helped Verplancken take the next step at that end of the court. 

"Coming in, I was not a very good defender. Not at all. Last year I embraced every rep. Every rep," he said. "Up-tempo closeout, even if it was a simple closeout, slide-to-the-left. Embracing every rep, and I think it mattering has improved my defense dramatically. Every rep, even in practice to the game, just being in that rotation. 'OK, if I'm going to be in the rotation, I'm gonna close out and stop him. I'm going to contest every shot.' That's just a mentality coach has put on the team, and I've embraced that."

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Paradise Jam

First-Round Games

All games at University of the Virgin Islands Sports & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

(All times Central)

Friday

Bradley vs. Colorado State, noon (ESPN3)

Brown vs. Creighton, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN3)

Northeastern vs. Duquesne, 4:45 p.m. (ESPN3)

Southern Illinois vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Paradise Jam Capsules

BRADLEY BRAVES (1-2)

Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

Coach: Brian Wardle

Offense: 73.7 points per game

Defense: 74.3 points allowed per game

One thing to know: The Braves just got two of their best players back from injury, forward Rienk Mast and guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry

BROWN BEARS (3-1)

Conference: Ivy League

Coach: Mike Martin

Offense: 87.3 ppg.

Defense: 64.3 ppga.

One thing to know: The Bears' only loss was 94-87 at No. 19 North Carolina

COLORADO BUFFALOES (3-0)

Conference: Pac-12 Conference

Coach: Tad Boyle

Offense: 90.3 ppg.

Defense: 70.7 ppga.

One thing to know: Forward Quincy Allen, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C. and a top-100 recruit, will miss the season after undergoing hip surgery, according to Boyle

COLORADO STATE RAMS (3-0)

Conference: Mountain West Conference

Coach: Niko Medved

Offense: 96 ppg.

Defense: 71 ppga.

One thing to know: The Rams are the only team in the field receiving votes in The Associated Press top-25 poll

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS (3-0)

Conference: Big East Conference

Coach: Greg McDermott

Offense: 72.7 ppg.

Defense: 63.3 ppga.

One thing to know: Guard Ryan Nembhard was the Big East freshman of the week after helping the Bluejays past Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kennesaw State

DUQUESNE DUKES (1-2)

Conference: Atlantic 10 Conference

Coach: Keith Dambrot

Offense: 65 ppg.

Defense: 65.57 ppga.

One thing to know: In 2019-20, Dambrot tied Dudey Moore, who coached his father, Sid, for the most wins by a Duquesne coach in his first 3 seasons with 56

NORTHEASTERN HUSKIES (1-2)

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

Coach: Bill Coen

Offense: 57 ppg.

Defense: 65.3 ppga.

One thing to know: The Huskies have players from five countries, Canada, Croatia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS (1-1)

Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

Coach: Bryan Mullins

Offense: 69.5 ppg.

Defense: 62 ppga.

One thing to know: Lance Jones scored a game-high 22 points against Austin Peay Friday night - all in the second half

