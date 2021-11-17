SIU Basketball | Verplancken a developing piece of Saluki offense heading to Paradise

CARBONDALE — Steven Verplancken Jr. kept SIU's men's basketball team afloat in the first half against Austin Peay.

Four days after a frustrating performance at Little Rock, when the Salukis allowed the Trojans to score 33 points off their 23 turnovers, they trailed by seven early against the Govs in their home opener. Junior point guard Lance Jones didn't score in the opening half, and SIU trailed by three despite shooting 47.8% from the field (11 of 23). The Salukis would have been even deeper down the drain if not for Verplancken's nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.

"I like expectations. I think the pressure is a privilege," Verplancken said. "The pressure is there for a reason, and I think it makes me work harder. It just makes me be in the moment more, because that means so much. You have to be there."

Verplancken delivered 14 points in SIU's 73-55 win after putting up 11 at Little Rock. The Salukis (1-1) rode Jones' 22 second-half points to even up their record heading into the Paradise Jam Friday through Monday in the Virgin Islands. A year older, with four newcomers, SIU is the youngest team in the Missouri Valley Conference in terms of years even though it starts three juniors and two sophomores. Graduate transfer Ben Coupet Jr. and the team's only sixth-year senior, forward Anthony D'Avanzo, have both come off the bench in SIU's first two games.

Verplancken came on at the end of his first Division I season, starting the final 16 games. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard played in all 26 and averaged seven points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The transfer from Division II Glenville (West Virginia) State was the team's fifth-leading scorer and averaged 26.3 minutes per game. Verplancken's 32 3-pointers off 71 attempts during MVC play (39.5%) was the sixth-best percentage in the league.

The Dominican Republic native has taken on a leadership role in Year 2 in Carbondale, he said. He averaged 32.9 minutes per game in SIU's first two games, and has worked at improving his defense for a team that depends on it. The Salukis lost 69-66 at Little Rock. Last season they went 9-3 in games they scored 66 points or more.

"He's put the work in every single day, so I think that gives him a lot of confidence, as well. We need Steven to be a productive player, and he's been so in the exhibition, scrimmage, these first few games," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's done a great job for us, defensively, being in great position, as well. That's something we've talked with him about a lot this summer and fall, is his defense. I think he's made some big strides there for us."

Austin Peay got 19 points from center Elijah Hutchins-Everett and 18 from Caleb Stone-Carrawell, but little from anyone else in its first loss of the season. The Govs' two starting guards went a combined 2 of 14 from the field against a Saluki team with five returning starters from last season's 12-14 squad.

Buying into the defensive end helped Verplancken take the next step at that end of the court.

"Coming in, I was not a very good defender. Not at all. Last year I embraced every rep. Every rep," he said. "Up-tempo closeout, even if it was a simple closeout, slide-to-the-left. Embracing every rep, and I think it mattering has improved my defense dramatically. Every rep, even in practice to the game, just being in that rotation. 'OK, if I'm going to be in the rotation, I'm gonna close out and stop him. I'm going to contest every shot.' That's just a mentality coach has put on the team, and I've embraced that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.