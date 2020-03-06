SIU-Bradley: 3 things to watch

SIU and Bradley meet for the third time Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The winner will meet top-seeded Northern Iowa or Drake in Saturday's semifinals.

The Braves (20-11) are one of two teams to sweep the Salukis (16-15) this season, the other one being Indiana State, and present them with two unique problems. Bradley returns three veterans that helped it win last year's Arch Madness, senior guard Darrell Brown, senior guard Natte Kennell and junior forward Elijah Childs, while SIU will start two true freshmen. The Braves' size also has bothered the Salukis' guards when they've tried to attack the paint.

Here are three things to watch in Friday's game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis:

No. 1 — Experience vs. youth: Lance Jones was one of SIU's best players down the stretch, if not the best, and Marcus Domask has carried the Salukis most of the season. But Friday will be their first tournament game. Yes, Jones and Domask, and Trent Brown, have played on big stages, and won state titles, and reached the state title game in high school, but St. Louis is different. SIU's veterans, like Eric McGill, Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs, must lead the way.