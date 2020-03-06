SIU-Bradley: 3 things to watch

SIU and Bradley meet for the third time Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The winner will meet top-seeded Northern Iowa or Drake in Saturday's semifinals.
The Braves (20-11) are one of two teams to sweep the Salukis (16-15) this season, the other one being Indiana State, and present them with two unique problems. Bradley returns three veterans that helped it win last year's Arch Madness, senior guard Darrell Brown, senior guard Natte Kennell and junior forward Elijah Childs, while SIU will start two true freshmen. The Braves' size also has bothered the Salukis' guards when they've tried to attack the paint.
Here are three things to watch in Friday's game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis:
No. 1 — Experience vs. youth: Lance Jones was one of SIU's best players down the stretch, if not the best, and Marcus Domask has carried the Salukis most of the season. But Friday will be their first tournament game. Yes, Jones and Domask, and Trent Brown, have played on big stages, and won state titles, and reached the state title game in high school, but St. Louis is different. SIU's veterans, like Eric McGill, Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs, must lead the way.
No. 2 — Rebounding, rebounding and rebounding: Bradley's two biggest strengths are its experience and defense. The Braves' third strength is probably their offensive rebounding, which could give them big second chances and easy buckets. They know how to grind teams out with the lead. SIU doesn't have to win the battle of the boards, but it can't lose it by 11 as it did in the last game. Bradley is the better offensive team, and the better defensive team. If the Salukis are going to win, they must be competitive off the glass against Childs, the 6-foot-11 Koch Bar, and guys like Ja'Shon Henry who can get in there and tip balls out.
No. 3 — SIU's perimeter defense: Brown does not shoot a high percentage, normally, but makes big shots. Childs will be a tough matchup because of his athleticism at the 4 and 5 spots. SIU's guards must play physical and hassle the Braves' backcourt, and at least make them work to get the ball where they want to go.
