SIU calls allegations against swimming coach Geoff Hanson 'unsubstantiated'

CARBONDALE — SIU swimming coach Geoff Hanson, who was accused of sexual harassment by anonymous former athletes in a Daily Egyptian story in September, has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the school's Title IX office.

Saluki Athletics announced Wednesday on Twitter that Hanson had been cleared.

"The University's Title IX office completed a thorough investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Coach Hanson and determined them to be unsubstantiated," interim director of athletics Matt Kupec said in the tweet.

The Daily Egyptian, the student newspaper at SIU, wrote a story in September that implied former athletic director Liz Jarnigan had been let go shortly after allegations of abuse by Hanson was brought to the attention of SIU Chancellor Austin Lane. The student newspaper quoted anonymous sources. The Southern Illinoisan asked SIU for information about what Hanson was accused of in September but was not provided any details. SIU also declined to even tell The Southern if Hanson was still the swimming coach or if he had been placed on administrative leave.

Jarnigan was fired in September without just cause, and will be paid more than $400,000 according to university documents obtained by The Southern. Jarnigan signed a multi-year contract.

The Daily Egyptian stood by its reporting at the time of the story.

Hanson was named the head coach for the swimming and diving program in May 2019. He led the women's swimming team to a runner-up finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship and the men's team to a third-place finish at the Mid-American Conference Championship. The men’s team totaled 622 points at the 2020 MAC Championship, the most since joining the conference in 2009. The Salukis set nine school records and one conference record during the 2019-20 season. Additionally, five individuals earned specialty conference awards and 17 were all-conference selections.

The swimming and diving team is next in action at Illinois-Chicago on Jan. 14, 2022.

