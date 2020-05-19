SIU cross country, softball, women's golf and swimming earn perfect APR scores

SIU's women's basketball team scored a perfect 1,000 during 2018-19 and 982 over the most recent four years. The Salukis' 982 was sixth-best of all the MVC women's teams. Bradley, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso all scored 995 to lead the league. Drake was next in fourth place with a 990. Notably, Indiana State was 10th with a score of 938, barely avoiding NCAA penalties.

The SIU football team tied Missouri State for third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a multi-year score of 971. FCS national champion North Dakota State led the MVFC with a 986 APR, followed by South Dakota State (978). Youngstown State was 10th with a score of 956. The FCS average was 960.

The NCAA Division I average for the four major sports, football, men's and women's basketball and baseball, all went up a point, stayed the same, or were down a point. The NCAA Division I average for baseball was up a point to 977, football stayed the same (964), men's basketball was down a point to 966, and women's basketball was up a point to 983.

"The sustained academic achievement of Division I student-athletes is nothing short of remarkable," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. "Their hard work in the classroom is just as evident as their efforts on the field. Their success is something to be celebrated. Faculty, administrators and coaches all are committed to support student-athletes as they work toward earning a degree."

