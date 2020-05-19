SIU cross country, softball, women's golf and swimming earn perfect APR scores

CARBONDALE — Five SIU programs scored a perfect 1,000 on their multi-year Academic Progress Rate scores, which were released by the NCAA Tuesday.
The Saluki men's and women's cross country, women's golf, softball and women's swimming and diving teams all scored a perfect score in the term between the 2015-16 school year and the 2018-19 school year. All five were previously honored by the NCAA with Public Recognition Awards for finishing in the top 10% of their sports. Student-athletes on scholarship receive one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point for staying in school or graduating. Walk-ons are not counted in the APR metrics.
Teams had to score at least 930 in their four-year, multi-year APR figures to avoid NCAA penalties. Fifteen NCAA teams were given postseason bans because of inadequate APR scores, including Stephen F. Austin's football, men's basketball and baseball teams. The football team will miss the postseason in 2020, while the men's basketball team will miss the postseason in 2021-22. Only eight programs were penalized that way last year.
SIU's men's basketball team scored 961 in 2018-19, the latest year's results released by the NCAA on Tuesday, and had a multi-year score of 962 (seventh-best in the Missouri Valley Conference). Barry Hinson was the Salukis' coach during the 2018-19 school year. MVC Tournament champion Bradley had the top multi-year APR at 995, followed by league regular-season champion Northern Iowa (980), Indiana State (976) and Drake (968). Missouri State was last with a 938.
SIU's women's basketball team scored a perfect 1,000 during 2018-19 and 982 over the most recent four years. The Salukis' 982 was sixth-best of all the MVC women's teams. Bradley, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso all scored 995 to lead the league. Drake was next in fourth place with a 990. Notably, Indiana State was 10th with a score of 938, barely avoiding NCAA penalties.
The SIU football team tied Missouri State for third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a multi-year score of 971. FCS national champion North Dakota State led the MVFC with a 986 APR, followed by South Dakota State (978). Youngstown State was 10th with a score of 956. The FCS average was 960.
The NCAA Division I average for the four major sports, football, men's and women's basketball and baseball, all went up a point, stayed the same, or were down a point. The NCAA Division I average for baseball was up a point to 977, football stayed the same (964), men's basketball was down a point to 966, and women's basketball was up a point to 983.
"The sustained academic achievement of Division I student-athletes is nothing short of remarkable," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. "Their hard work in the classroom is just as evident as their efforts on the field. Their success is something to be celebrated. Faculty, administrators and coaches all are committed to support student-athletes as they work toward earning a degree."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!