SIU, Evansville to compete for Jimmy John's Cup

CARBONDALE — Saluki Sports Properties at Southern Illinois University and Purple Aces Sports Properties at the University of Evansville have partnered together with Jimmy John's to announce The Jimmy John's Cup.

A year-long competition that will includes all sports shared by the Salukis and Purple Aces, The Jimmy John's Cup will be a competition between head-to-head athletic matchups as well as best finishing scores in non-head-to-head contests between the programs.

"The two properties wanted to collaborate on a project that would involve both athletic programs in competition as long time boarder rivals," Saluki Sports Properties General Manager Josh Olerud said. "When we approached the team at Jimmy Johns with this unique opportunity, they immediately got on board."

Whenever the Salukis and Aces square off in a head-to-head contest, one point will be awarded to the winner of the game or series (in the case of baseball or softball). This includes men's and women's basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and women's soccer. Sports such as golf, cross country, swimming/diving and track and field that are not head-to-head will award a point to the team who has the top finishing position or point total.

At the completion of the academic year, the program with the highest number of points for the season will receive The Jimmy John's Cup to display on campus and in the city.

"We want to be a part of the Jimmy John's Cup to build a new tradition for the people of both Evansville and Carbondale. We, as a company, have been active within these two communities for going on 25 years and we plan on being around for 25 more," Jimmy John's Local Director of Marketing Andrew West exclaimed. "This is an amazing all-around opportunity for everyone involved. It is something that is new for the area and can really build a rivalry between the two programs. I cannot wait to see how big this gets and where it goes from here."

Participation in The Jimmy John's Cup heavily includes fans and supporters of both universities. Each school will have a webpage dedicated to The Jimmy John's Cup that will include information, season standings and coupons. Coupons for use in the winning team's city will be posted to a for either school following each point earned.

