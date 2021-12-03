SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis go head-to-head with 2nd-ranked North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — To hear Nick Hill tell it, the SIU football team isn’t ready for the rubber-chicken circuit.

Not after 22 games in less than 10 months, not after five different trips to the Dakotas in that time and the physical pounding all those games in that little time inflict on their bodies.

“As a competitor and coach, I don’t sign up for anything to be in the top 16,” he said. “This isn’t banquet season.”

Most FCS experts say the Salukis’ year ends Saturday when they meet 2nd-ranked North Dakota State in a second round playoff matchup. They are 0-5 all-time in the Fargodome and the Bison have won 19 straight home games after a bye, which they enjoyed last week while SIU eliminated South Dakota, 22-10.

But there is a case to be made that the Salukis can not only give NDSU a good game, but actually leave town with a win. After all, they ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak on Feb. 27 with a 38-14 rout that wasn’t nearly that close. SIU led 38-7 before surrendering a garbage-time touchdown.

How do the Salukis become the first Missouri Valley Football Conference team to win a playoff game at NDSU? Doing these three things won’t guarantee victory, but should give them a chance in the fourth quarter.

1. Stay patient with the run game

In last week’s win at South Dakota, SIU scored first and never trailed. A by-product of taking the lead was that the Salukis maintained a day-long commitment to the running game, which isn’t easy when you have their passing game.

But Hill rolled out a game plan that led to 48 runs on 80 snaps. Romeir Elliott pounded out 68 yards and the game-clinching touchdown on 17 attempts, while Javon Williams added 47 yards on 10 carries. Donnavan Spencer and Justin Strong combined for 55 yards on 12 attempts.

All those plays allowed SIU to own the ball for 35:23, keeping the Coyotes’ explosive offense on the sidelines and keeping its defense fresh.

“We ran the ball efficiently and kept ahead of the chains,” Hill said. “I thought the offensive line was solid. We controlled time of possession and we were able to convert on a couple of fourth downs. I was proud of them and their resiliency.”

2. Put the Bison in passing situations

North Dakota State isn’t a bad passing team by any means, largely because it usually throws the ball when it wants to. Christian Watson is one of the top receivers in FCS and Cam Miller is 65 of 89 passing since taking the starting job around the season’s halfway point.

But the Bison haven’t had to throw the ball out of necessity except during their 27-19 loss Nov. 6 at South Dakota State. Miller was 7 of 11 for 113 yards in the fourth quarter, but NDSU managed just a late safety and field goal.

Besides that, the Bison were playing outside their normal framework of running the ball and wearing opponents down 4 and 5 yards at a time. That’s what happened in February at Saluki Stadium, when their running game was shut down until a meaningless 63-yard run late in the game set up a touchdown after the issue was decided.

“If you want to win a championship,” Hill said, “it’s usually along the line of scrimmage, the defensive line. I quickly realized in 2017, 2018 that’s where we needed to place a bigger emphasis. We have to be more physical than them.”

3. Listen for the silence

Former North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams would give his team a simple instruction before starting a big road game. He would tell them, “Listen for the silence.”

Translation: Play well, take control of the game and then the building quiets down.

That might be easier said than done against this opponent in their dome, but SIU is 6-2 on the road with a playoff win in its suitcase. It might not win this one, but it probably won’t happen because it lacks confidence it can win in unfamiliar surroundings.

“You have to believe you can do it,” Hill said. “This team is excited for the challenge. I think this team plays better on the road.”

