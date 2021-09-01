SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: 3 former Salukis find new NFL homes, and SEMO's punting situation

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, three former SIU players find new NFL homes, and a look at Southeast Missouri State's possibly precarious punting situation.

First Down: Pruitt, James and Harper find new NFL homes

SIU went 24 hours from having five players in the NFL for the second straight year, but final cuts became brutal for vets like MyCole Pruitt and Craig James and second-year pro Madre Harper.