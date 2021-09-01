SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: 3 former Salukis find new NFL homes, and SEMO's punting situation

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, three former SIU players find new NFL homes, and a look at Southeast Missouri State's possibly precarious punting situation.
First Down: Pruitt, James and Harper find new NFL homes
SIU went 24 hours from having five players in the NFL for the second straight year, but final cuts became brutal for vets like MyCole Pruitt and Craig James and second-year pro Madre Harper.
Pruitt was cut by the San Francisco 49ers on the final day, and James was let go by Philadelphia. Harper was let go by the Giants, but all three players found new NFL homes Wednesday, when the league's 32 teams announced their practice squads. Pruitt, who has started 18 of 63 career games for four teams, has agreed to terms to go back to the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, according to multiple reports. The Titans have not officially added him. James, who has played in 21 games for the Minnesota Vikings and Eagles, is reportedly going back to the Eagles on the practice squad. Harper is reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, where he was before the Giants signed him to the active roster.
Safeties Jeremy Chinn (Carolina) and Ryan Neal (Seahawks) made their teams' final 53-man roster. Chinn was the runner up for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Second Down: Salukis hungry for more than a playoff berth
Even with four losses, SIU was awarded its first playoff berth in 12 years in the spring. The Salukis were one of five teams from the MVFC to make the 16-team field, and proved their worth with a road win at third-ranked Weber State in Utah. SIU took second-ranked South Dakota State to the brink the following weekend in the national quarterfinals, but make no mistake. This year's team wants nothing less than a conference championship and a national championship.
"I appreciate everybody talking about (last season). We haven't accomplished anything, really," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We won one playoff game. We were 6-4. We were 3-3 in the Missouri Valley. I don't know what there isn't to be hungry about, what we haven't done, and this team understands that. I think because we haven't had that level of success in so long, you know? With 2009 being the last time, so everybody is excited, and rightfully so, but inside this building there isn't any walking around feeling good about ourselves. If I had that in the coaching staff and stuff, I probably got the wrong people."
Third Down: SEMO's punting situation gets cloudy
Southeast Missouri State coach Tom Matukewicz said Tuesday on the Ohio Valley Conference coaches' Zoom call that his punter has mono and a swollen spleen. Matukewicz did not say he (presumably preseason all-conference punter Zach Haynes, but this reporter was too dumb not to ask him) would miss Thursday's season opener against No. 7/10 SIU. Haynes averaged 42.2 yards per punt on 36 attempts during the spring season. He hit five kicks over 50 yards.
Senior Adam Krause is SEMO's backup punter for Thursday night's game, according to the team's two-deep.
Fourth Down: SEMO a historical barometer of Salukis' success
The one game, that is normally at the beginning of the season, between SEMO and SIU has had big implications for the Salukis' overall success recently. SIU had a losing season in two of its most recent three years that it lost to the Redhawks, finishing 3-8 in 2015 and 2-9 in 2018. The Salukis lost at SEMO 44-26 in the first game of the 2019 season but ended up going 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVFC. SIU beat UMass, an FBS program, during that season, and won five straight games before losing 21-7 to then-No. 1 North Dakota State at Saluki Stadium.
Beating SEMO has not always led to a winning season, though. The Salukis went 6-4 in the spring after knocking off the Redhawks on a last-second field goal in both teams' only fall game. SIU went 4-7 in 2017 after beating SEMO 35-17 to start 2-0, and went 4-7 in 2016 after knocking off the Redhawks 30-22 in the second game of the season. SIU lost six of those seven games in 2016, Hill's first season as head coach, by eight points or less.
