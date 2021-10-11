SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: A breakthrough win, Spencer continues to impress, and a national honor for YSU QB Demeatric Crenshaw

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, a look at SIU's breakthrough win at South Dakota State, how Donnavan Spencer continues to impress, and a national honor for Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw.

First Down: (Stuff) had to get done at SDSU

South Dakota State had seen it before, but that didn't make it any easier to take Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

With the game in the balance on a fourth-and-6, SIU quarterback Nic Baker had to evade an unblocked player before picking up the first down with his feet. Later in that same drive, the sophomore had to evade a defensive end near the left hashmark, run about 15 yards toward the middle of the field to even look for a possible receiver on a fourth-and-11, and connected with Izaiah Hartrup for an 18-yard pick up. First down, again.

"It's fourth-and-11 so [stuff] has to get done. That's what I did," Baker said, after throwing for 359 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in SIU's 42-41 win. "I just moved around and tried to find somebody. In a do-or-die, you gotta do it and found him."

SIU football coach Nick Hill said when the chips were down, Baker found a way to stay alive.

"I said the difference in this game is going to be at the margins, the six or eight plays where you really have to strain," he said. "It's fourth-and-6 Nic (Baker) and you've gotta step up, avoid a blitz, take off and get a first down by one yard. That's not Xs and Os. That's resiliency and just having a competitor and a warrior back there at quarterback."

SIU (5-1, 3-0 MVFC) trailed 20-0 to start the game and had 24 yards in the opening quarter, but found a way to win in overtime. The Salukis had a fumble returned 97 yards for a touchdown and lost two fumbles, but forced three turnovers against the Jackrabbits (4-1, 1-1). Pierre Strong Jr.'s 85-yard touchdown run helped SDSU go up 35-21 with 10:18 to go, but SIU got a 63-yard touchdown run from Spencer and a one-armed snag by Landon Lenoir in the end zone to tie it up in the final minute of regulation.

"Everybody's talking about being down, 20-0, but when we were down seven on the 1-yard line, and we gave up that 97-yard scoop-and-score, that was tough, too," Baker said. "We just had to bring everybody together. We're a confident group and we never blink. Everybody in that huddle is positive, everybody's fighters. Looking around, looking at everybody — and seeing, 'I'd die for that dude.' Everybody's got that attitude."

Second Down: Spencer becomes 2nd Saluki RB to rush for 100 yards

Speaking of Spencer, Saturday was the Western Carolina transfer's third straight game with a rushing touchdown. After breaking through the right side of the line for a 63-yard run that got the Salukis back in the game, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior added a 10-yard scoring run in overtime.

SIU's defense gave up an 11-yard touchdown pass on SDSU's overtime possession, but got the stop on the two-point conversion attempt. Linebacker Branson Combs blanketed tight end Zach Heins in the back of the end zone, and Chris Oladokun's pass fell incomplete.

It was SDSU's first loss at home since 2019 and snapped a six-game winning streak by the Jackrabbits in their series against SIU.

Spencer finished with 103 yards and two scores off 10 carries at SDSU. He became the second Saluki to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season. Javon Williams Jr. had 123 yards and a touchdown on three carries against Dayton.

Third Down: National honor for YSU's Crenshaw

Crenshaw, a 6-1, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, was named the MVFC newcomer of the week Sunday and the Stats Perform national freshman of the week on Monday. Crenshaw rushed for a school-record 195 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Saturday's 41-33 win over previous No. 15/16 Missouri State. It was his second 100-yard rushing game this season.

Crenshaw also completed 10 of 19 passes for 99 yards and two scores for the Penguins (2-3, 1-2). His 73-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left sealed the victory for YSU.

YSU is off this weekend.

Fourth Down: South Dakota enters the rankings

South Dakota (4-2, 2-1) entered the two major polls at No. 21 after topping previous No. 13/15 North Dakota 20-13 in Vermillion, South Dakota, Saturday. The Coyotes were one of seven MVFC teams in the two major polls, joining North Dakota State (3), Southern Illinois (4), South Dakota State (7), Northern Iowa (16), Missouri State (20) and the Fighting Hawks (22).

SIU rose to the top of the MVFC standings and earned its top ranking since 2010, when it was fourth in the Stats Perform poll and second in the coaches list.

